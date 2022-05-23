For many, Father’s Day can feel like a bit of a puzzle, with trying to find the perfect gift ideas for a man who seemingly wants nothing at all, but still deserves to be appreciated all the same. Even for those with dads who wear their hearts entirely on their sleeves, it can feel like a gargantuan task to honour these important men in our lives in a way that demonstrates just how much they matter to us.

Although making the most of Father’s Days of the past may have been easier said than done, we thankfully have plenty of time to prepare for Father’s Day 2022. This guide will help you to make this year’s day for dads a day that the whole family will remember.

Give him a thoughtful gift that you know he’ll enjoy

Gift-giving is a universally time-honoured tradition, useful whenever we want to celebrate or honour the ones we love. With so many options vying for your attention, it can be difficult finding truly unique Father’s Day gift ideas. But giving a gift to dad shouldn’t be about materialism in the slightest, so don’t be too troubled by saving up for an expensive gadget, fancy watch, or a bottle of single malt whiskey. Showing love through gifts is far further from materialism than one might think, and more all about the thought behind that gift idea.

Consider how your gift for dad reflects the relationship that you both share. The adage, “it’s the thought that counts” doesn’t exist solely for when your friend gives you an ornate ashtray right after you’ve told them you’ve quit smoking, or any other similarly unfortunate gift-giving blunder. A thoughtful gift doesn’t need to be expensive. Instead, thoughtful gifts are best defined by the fact that they demonstrate you’ve connected with and listened to your gift’s recipient in the past. For instance, if your dad loves playing music on his guitars, then a thoughtful gift idea could be a wall-mounted rack that he could use to display all his beloved instruments. If dad loves being out in the garden watching the bees buzz around in the summertime, then a selection of bee-friendly plant seeds, some pots, gloves, or a pair of secateurs could make for a great combination gift for him that shows that you’re not just paying attention, but that you care.

Take time to explore his hobbies with him

There will never be a one-size-fits-all solution to your Father’s Day gift hunting journey, because all dads are different. In order to find the perfect gift for your dad this year, it’s important to hone in on what it is that makes your own dad tick. Take the time to listen and consider what it is that brings joy to your dad.

By following this process of using his hobbies to guide your gift-giving, you may find yourself coming across some “outside the box” gift ideas. You could, for instance, get you and your dad tickets to a concert, a trip away, a sports game, or another event or experiential gift that may need to be booked ahead of time. Taking on the brunt of organising the experience is a gift for dad in itself, as you’re allowing him to do something he already enjoys without the added stress of worrying about logistics.

Get pampered together

Though it may not be what immediately comes to mind, a spa day may be exactly what dad needs, and something that nobody may have considered getting for him in the past. Many dads can be the type to simply not have the impetus to set aside time to fully relax. If your dad’s idea of relaxation has always been a rough game of football, then perhaps introducing him to the concept of a nice massage or a day at the hot springs might be a welcome change, to say the least.

There are a myriad of ways that you can pamper dad this year, and not all of them have to cost an arm and a leg. In fact, some can even be done right from the comfort of your own home. If you’re looking to really spoil him this Father’s Day, however, then why not start his big day this year by making him a delicious breakfast in bed.

Allow him time to talk

Sometimes the thing that dads crave most from their families is the sense of connection that their family can provide, and the opportunity to feel valued, needed, and loved. Whatever gift idea you do end up deciding on, you should still take the time on Father’s Day to listen to dad’s stories and to speak with him about anything and everything that interests him. Perhaps you’ve never asked dad about his own parents and lineage, or maybe he’s been holding onto stories which he never otherwise had a chance to share.

The precious time you have to spend together can often be spent simply talking and listening to one another. There’s nothing more rewarding than seeing the joy on dad’s face when he has command of the room, or making him laugh with the perfect joke.

~

Whilst the tips that we’ve laid out above can help you kickstart your own family’s Father’s Day plans, it can’t possibly account for the fact that there are as many different types of dads in the world as there are dads themselves! With this in mind, be sure to listen to what your dad wants out of the day himself and organise the day to be reflective of his wishes.

Any given Father’s Day is sure to become memorable the moment that dad is enjoying himself – after all, it is a day all about him. When the entire family comes together to wholeheartedly celebrate dad, then it is sure to be an unforgettable day for all those involved.