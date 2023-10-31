Halloween is the scariest night of the year and one of the most desired by those who are fascinated with everything related to ghosts and the paranormal. Around this celebration, which little by little has been gaining more followers in Spain and which has almost replaced All Saints’ Day, there are many customs, such as spending the night watching horror movies and dressing up as one of these characters or decorating pumpkins. .

But every year new activities emerge to celebrate ‘witches night’. The recipes have become essential at any Halloween party. Mummy hands, ghost pizzas, spider webs or brains are just some of the options that appear on the long list of foods that you can include in your spooky menu and that will impress your guests. A great variety that ranges from recipes with a more careful aesthetic to others that are a real trompe l’oeil and will make you doubt whether it is really a food.

Beyond the typical artificial blood that serves to further characterize the character that has been chosen to terrify people, and with the emergence of gastronomy on Halloween, we must look for alternatives to find a mixture that simulates real blood but in edible version so you can include it in your recipes and, in addition, you can also use it as part of your costume.

How to make fake blood



The truth is that preparing this reddish nectar at home is less complicated than you imagine and does not require many ingredients. The truth is that there are several products that you can use depending on the taste you want it to have, but the appearance is quite achieved.

With just honey, water and red food coloring you can give your recipes an even more terrifying look. The trick is to mix the coloring with honey, the proportions depend on the color you want to obtain. Once this step is done, due to the thick consistency of the honey, it is advisable to include a little water so that the appearance is a little more liquid and completely matches the appearance of the blood.

There are also those who choose to include a little chocolate syrup or cocoa powder in this mixture to give the recipe a different touch. You can also use a few drops of black food coloring to give it a darker tone.