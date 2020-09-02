Dry fruits are eaten immediately for energy and strength. Even children are advised to feed dry fruits daily, but dry fruits cannot be fed to the infant until the teeth come.

In such a situation, powder is an easy way to give your baby the nutritive elements from dry fruits. Yes, you can make your baby healthy by feeding him a powder made of dry fruits. Here we are telling you about the benefits of dry fruit powder for your baby and how to make it.

Benefits of dry fruits for children Dry fruits contain fiber and antioxidants in abundance with healthy fats. Dietary fats are important for the development of your baby. If you start feeding dry fruits to children at an early age, then it reduces the risk of allergies in them.

How to make dry fruit powder 100 grams almonds, 100 cashews, 100 grams pistachios, one nutmeg, 100 grams gram gram roasted, 1 teaspoon dry ginger powder, five cardamom pieces, half a teaspoon turmeric powder. You will need all these things to make dry fruit powder for your baby. Also read: Know when to start giving spicy food to your baby

Dry fruit powder recipe The method of preparing powder from dry fruits is as follows: Take a pan and fry everything mentioned above. After this keep them to cool down.

Now pour all the dry fruits into the blender and grind them coarsely.

You should not blend them too much because nuts leave oil.

Now take this powder out of the blender and put it in an air tight container and keep it in the fridge.

You can use it for a month.

Benefits of cashew nut It contains phosphorus which helps in the development of bones and teeth. It helps in transporting oxygen from lungs to other organs. Cashew contains a high amount of zinc which enhances immunity. Also read: Start feeding your baby from this age porridge, you will get double benefit

Pistachio Pistachios contain potassium. Dietary fibers present in it protect the baby from constipation. Vitamin B3 and B6 are involved in nervous system function and nerve impulse transmission. Both these nutrients are found in abundance in pistachios.