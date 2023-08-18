If the covid-19 pandemic demonstrated our interdependence and hyper-connectivity, Russia’s war in Ukraine and its economic consequences made it even clearer that there are no countries or regions capable of functioning in isolation: we are all integrated —politically, and through commercial and investment—in the global economy. Due to increased awareness in this regard, policy makers around the world are rethinking approaches to sustainable development and re-examining the role of multilateral development banks (MDBs). Those institutions are, of course, still relevant, but whether in their current form they are fit to do their job is arguable.

To determine how MDBs can best support developing countries, let’s consider the difficulties Nigeria faced while I served as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, from 2019 to this year. During the pandemic, more of our citizens they were pushed into poverty and our economy faltered. The collapse of global supply chains caused the price of crude oil, our most important export commodity, to plummet, and plunged Africa’s largest economy into recession. The economy recovered after a series of reformsbut Russia’s war in Ukraine now confronts us with rising food, oil and fertilizer prices.

Nigeria also faces fiscal stress, exacerbated by historically low non-oil revenue and the adverse world economic situation. A significant portion of the country’s revenue goes to servicing debt, and rising interest rates put upward pressure on the cost of debt service. Against this backdrop, the biggest challenge we face is getting the economy back on track and ensuring that our citizens live with dignity.

The MDBs—including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund—were created after World War II to alleviate poverty and foster economic growth in developing countries. Seven decades later, these institutions have duly provided financial assistance and have achieved some targets according to development indicators, but the world continues to fight poverty, disease and hunger.

African countries are not looking for handouts or assistance, but partnerships for development

The leaders of the World Bank and other MDBs must implement systemic reforms to fulfill his mandate. MDBs have certainly played an important role in low- and middle-income countries, and will continue to do so; but we must face the reality that current problems cannot be solved with obsolete remedies. The current geopolitical climate and the resulting economic and financial situation mean that these institutions must implement fundamental changes in order to better position themselves to respond to multiple overlapping crises.

To be clear, African countries are not looking for handouts or assistance, but partnerships for development. In Nigeria we ask the MDBs longer financing terms to weather the current storm.

Such banks could also facilitate partnerships between private investors and local African businesses to boost economic growth and job creation. Nigeria has already demonstrated formidable resilience, now it needs support to translate its economic potential into meaningful development that benefits citizens.

African countries must work together with the world community to eradicate poverty from the continent, but they must also focus on taking advantage of its abundant resources and young, dynamic populations. One avenue that we are already using is the promotion of intra-African trade through the Free Trade Zone of the African Continent (AfCFTA). Africa has over a billion people and can create its own market… but only if barriers to trade are removed. Nigeria, for example, could free up its manufacturing and export capacity, earn foreign exchange, attract investment and improve its competitiveness in the world. The AfCFTA already offers a forum where Nigerian entrepreneurs can strengthen their links with entrepreneurs from other countries.

With the right investments and economic policies, Africa can overcome the challenges. And it will. It is essential not only for their survival, but also for the healthy functioning of an interdependent global economy. The succession of crises—from the pandemic and the intensifying effects of climate change to the war in Ukraine—highlighted the limitations of MDBs, while also causing calls for their reform. Unless we build on the momentum those disasters generated, we will end up in the middle of them.

Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed former Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning of Nigeria. Spanish translation by Ant-Translation Copyright: Project Syndicate, 2023. www.project-syndicate.org

