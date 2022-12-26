The Day of the Deadheld during the November 1 and 2 It is a special celebration for all Mexicans, this tradition where our ancestors visit the world of the living. One of the best ways to show them that they are still present in your memory is to put together a altar of the dead with all the necessary elements. This time we show you how to make crosses for an offering.

The altar of the dead It is the most popular offering of the festival of Day of the Deadthis is dedicated especially for the ancestors who are no longer with us, but it is also usual that they are dedicated to famous people who have already passed away.

This type of offering has been made for a long time and is a legacy of pre-Hispanic cultures, who had special dates each year to remember their ancestors.

What do the crosses on the altar of the dead mean?

Although there are different types of altars and each one is filled with those favorite things of the deceased, there are classic elements that everyone must have, one of them are the crosses. Like other elements of the altar, these have a special meaning.

The crosses on the altar of the dead They can be made from cempasúchil flowers, salt or white ash, these serve to allow the souls of the deceased to reach the altar and with this symbol remain without pending guilt.

How to make crosses for a Day of the Dead offering?

In case you want make a paper cross to decorate your altar of the dead, offering or to place it in the cemetery there are several options and ideas that you can follow to create one to your liking, to make this craft your creativity is the limit. This time we show you a classic made by Diego Recicla on YouTube.

To make crosses for the Day of the Dead You need tissue paper or crepe in the colors you prefer, a piece of Styrofoam, glue and scissors. You can also have a ruler and silicone on hand.

For the procedure, the youtuber explains that you should start making the cempasuchil flowers by drawing circles of two sizes, stapling them in the middle and making small cuts on the edge around the entire circumference to immediately bring each layer of paper to the center.

To decorate the cut edges, cut tissue paper of another color into strips of 4 fingers and cut triangles in each one. If you want a three-dimensional effect, cut another one of a different width.

We recommend you read:

For the body of the cross, use a piece of Styrofoam and cut it in half, make sure it is wide enough to decorate it comfortably. As a final step, glue the strip of paper in the shape of a triangle and glue the cempasuchil flowers in the middle, you can do this to your liking.