According to the Argentine Food Code, beer is the drink that sIt is obtained by fermenting, through brewer’s yeast, the malted barley must or malt extract previously subjected to a cooking process and hop addition.

The denomination craft beer is used to designate those beers made manually or semi-automatically with natural ingredients and without the use of additives. According to this concept, having the appropriate tools and knowledge, it is possible to do homemade craft beer.

While there are essential ingredients and a basic brewing process, each type of beer has a different recipe. That is why there are other brewing cereals such as wheat, corn or oats. Its inclusion depends on the taste and texture that you want to give it.

Ingredients for making craft beer

The essential ingredients of beer are as follows:

-Water: It represents 90% of the beer composition.

-Malt: It is the “soul” of beer and is obtained from the germination and drying of grains, mainly barley, under controlled conditions of humidity and temperature.

-Hop: It is extracted from the plant of the same name and gives bitterness. It also helps with the stability of the foam.

-Yeast: It is the fungus that transforms the sugars in the must into alcohol, carbon dioxide and by-products that contribute to the flavor. There are two fundamental varieties, Ale and Lager, which are what define the type of beer.

Elaboration process, step by step

1. Maceration. Mix the water and the ground malt in a 3-1 ratio and cook at a temperature of 65 ° C.

2. Cooking the must. Add the hops and bring to a gentle boil for an hour in a semi-covered pot.

3. Chilled. It should be as fast as possible, although you can wait for the temperature to drop naturally.

4. Fermentation. Yeasts are added. They must be at a temperature between 15 and 18 °. This process takes a week.

5. Maturation of the must. The liquid is transferred to eliminate possible sediments. In this process, which lasts two weeks, the flavors of the product are rounded off. It must be at a temperature between 5 and 10 °.

6. Filtration. A final separation of small particles such as yeast remains, proteins that have been left over from the process.

7. Packaging. It is transferred again and 6 to 7 grams of corn sugar are added per liter of beer. It is packaged in sanitized bottles and closed. You must wait a month to consume.

Advised: Martín Boan, sommelier and international beer judge, author of the books Beer Bartender and Beer Tasting Manual, among others.

