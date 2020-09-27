During the First World War, the difficulty of camouflaging ships in an environment as complex as the open sea became apparent, especially for the British Army, which suffered an average of 23 sinks per week during this period. Due to this situation, in 1917 a new type of camouflage was created, which they called Dazzle style, which in reality, rather than camouflage, what it did was confuse with its bizarre design of stripes and colors.

Thanks to this curious painting that decorated the ships, it was more difficult for German submarines to calculate the distance, position or speed of the ship, key parameters to miss or hit the mark. After the invention of radar, this curious design ceased to make sense, therefore, the updated version of naval camouflage in the 21st century must necessarily bypass that device.

“The principle of operation of a radar is basically to emit radiation, which is a wave. This wave bounces off a metal surface and upon returning to the radar, it detects that there is an object in its line of sight. When there is no collision, the radar detects nothing, and when there is, the radar detects an element. ” Explains Santiago Álvarez de Cienfuegos, CEO of Micromag, a Spanish company specialized in developing Stealth or invisibility technology.

“With our material, the radar wave intercepts the object, but the one that returns arrives out of phase. For example: if we treat a 50-meter-long boat with our technology, it would look like a boat of less than five, that’s how the Spanish Navy informed us when they carried out the tests. “

The advantage that this technology presents is that the ship can get closer to the enemy without being detected. “It would look smaller or it would not be seen, because there is a point where the radar does not know if it is seeing something or not,” says Cienfuegos. “To be certain that you are seeing the same boat, which used to be seen at 16 miles, now you would have to zoom in 8 miles to see it, half.”

In addition to a warlike environment, it can also be used in border control to prevent illegal trafficking such as patrol boats, which could get closer to traffickers.

The material developed by the company of which Santiago Álvarez is CEO is based on absorbing electromagnetic radiation. Electromagnetic radiation is waves that can manifest themselves in various ways, such as radio waves, visible light, microwave waves, telephone waves … or those emitted by radars.

They manufacture it by integrating metallic micro fibers that can be easily mixed with other materials, such as paints, fiberglass materials, silicones, foams, plastics … But getting to this technology has not been quick: “it took us, the first 10 years of the company were mainly dedicated to investigating ”.

In fact, Micromag emerged from research 20 years ago, starting as a spin off of the Complutense University, which counted Professor Antonio Hernando as the intellectual father of the project.

A back-and-forth story with the Pentagon

A few years ago, the company was in negotiations with the US Defense Ministry “we started working with the US Navy and we finished validation tests that were successful, but they have very strict regulations regarding defense material. And to sell this material in the US we needed to be an American company. We could not produce the material in Spain. “

At that point, the company decided not to go down that path. But apparently, shortly after, the US Defense Ministry launched development requests to the national industry “to develop a similar, well, practically the same technology,” Cienfuegos commented.

However, it is not something that the CEO takes the wrong way: “Any country you start working with, even here in Spain, they ask you to do technological demonstrations as part of the normal process. What I think happened in the US is that they found something that far exceeded what they expected and entered a classification of military material that needed us to have the company in the US. I don’t think it was premeditated at all. They put our cards on the table: you had to be an American to have access to certain data, which is normal in any country that is subject to export control. ” Military equipment is also more restrictive than civilian commerce: “I cannot sell this technology to anyone, I can only sell to whoever the government authorizes me to sell. Because it is a dual-use technology. “

Civil applications: Is that bag from Gucci? Or a fake?

Much of the technology originally born to serve defense ends up reaching our lives later, as happened with fiber optics, GPS or the Internet. The main reason why this R + D + i appears first in the military field is because of the amount of time and money that must be invested before obtaining a profit from a product, a fact that not all industries can afford.

Among the civil applications that could occur for these absorption materials are wind farms, which sometimes generate a problem by emitting electromagnetic radiation and currently cannot be installed near airports, even if they are optimal places, because ground radars detect false positive and aircraft radars detect false guidance tracking systems.

But it also has applications related to the world of security, such as the identification of official documents. Or in retail, to detect, for example, that the bag of a certain brand is not a fake.

Cienfuegos explains that it could be identified if something is real or a fake by integrating that material even in papers or fibers, because it is as fine as a human hair. “What it does is respond to the electromagnetic signals that come from outside. One of the answers is that it cancels the signal that reaches it, which is the case with radar. But another answer is that when faced with an electromagnetic signal, the material responds with another whose response is unique, because this material is unique. ” However, this type of application is not being commercialized at the moment.

“Yes, we have had interested contacts from wind farms and the security market is receptive to this type of proposal, but for now we have not reached anything in particular. In the end, more than 90% of our income comes from the military market, and especially abroad, because in Spain we sell relatively little compared to the foreign market ”.