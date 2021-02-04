Make a index manually it is quite complicated. It is a real challenge: you have to mark the titles or terms that we consider important, locate the pages where they are and list them in alphabetical order.

The question is complicated if we want to relate one to another. But the most famous word processor makes the task easy. Here, how to make an index in Word: the easiest way.

Indexes help find chapters, topics, or names hidden in a sea of ​​words. For example, in a book, a work project, an academic paper and other jobs that involve dozens of pages. There are several types of these “maps” of publications. Some go to the beginning and others to the end of them.

How to make an index in Word: the easiest way

It should be clarified here that in the world Word There are two types of what we can call an index: the Table of Contents and the Index. The functions described here correspond to the package Microsoft 365 and the 2007, 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019 versions of the word processor.

Let’s start with the one that seems the most complicated. The first step in putting a index in Word consists of marking the entries. When doing this, you must specify the name of the main entry and of the cross-reference in the document.

When you do this, Word adds a special field called XE (index entry) that includes the selected main entry and the desired reference information. For example: (XE “Public Opinion” t “See theories”). In this case Public Opinion is the main entry and theories, the cross reference.

After all the index entries have been marked, the next step is to choose a layout and build the index. What it does Word it is what an editor would do manually, and much slower: gather the entries, sort them alphabetically, create references to their page numbers, find and remove duplicate entries on the same page, and display the document index.

Step by Step

The longer and more information a document has, the more useful it is to make an index.

To mark the entries, follow these steps:

Select the text to use as the index entry. Easier: click where Word should insert the index. Go to the “References” tab, located in the menu at the top. In the Index group, located on the right, click on “Mark Entry”. Here you have the possibility to edit the text using the “Mark index entry” dialog. There are several options, such as adding a second level in the “Subentry” box; create a cross-reference to another entry by clicking “Cross-reference” under “Options” and then typing the text of the other entry in the box, or applying a format to the page numbers that will appear in the index (enable the “Bold” or “Italic” box under “Page Number Format”). Then, you have to click on “Mark” to mark the index entry. If you want to mark this text anywhere in the document where it appears, click on “Mark all”. To mark additional index entries, select the text, click on the “Mark index entry” dialog box, and then repeat steps 3 and 4.

With the entries already marked, it will be time to insert index into document. To do this, you must follow the following steps:

Click on the place where you want to add the index. On the “References” tab, in the “Index” group, click on “Insert index”. In the “Index” dialog box, you can choose the format of the text entries, page numbers, tabs and padding characters. The general appearance of the index can be modified with the options in the “Formats” drop-down menu. Click on “OK”.

It may happen that more entries have to be marked and therefore the index must be updated. In that case, the procedure is as follows:

If the XE fields do not appear, click on “Show or hide” in the “Paragraph” group of the “Home” tab. Then find the XE field of the entry you want to change, such as {XE “Public Opinion” t “See theories”}. To modify or format an index entry, you must change the text enclosed in quotation marks. To update the index, click on it and press F9. Or, click “Update Index” in the Index group of the “References” tab.

Another situation is to delete an entry and therefore update the index. For it:

Select the entire index entry field, including the braces ({}), and press DELETE. If the XE fields do not appear, click on “Show or hide” in the “Paragraph” group of the “Home” tab. To update the index, you will need to click on it and press F9. Or, click “Update Index” in the Index group of the “References” tab.

Of course, if there are doubts, the best thing to do is go to the “Help” in Word itself under the heading “Creating and updating indexes”.

How to insert a Table of Contents

The Table of Contents indicates which page each chapter is on.

The Table of Contents is the index that precedes the content of a book or document and that indicates which page each chapter is on. Doing so is very easy.

The first step is to place the cursor in the place where the Table will be. Then you have to go to the menu at the top and look under “References”, “Table of contents”.

Once in “Table of Contents”, choose an automatic style.

If there are changes in the Table, it can be updated by clicking on the secondary button “Update field”.

If entries are missing, it is because the program missed those that did not have a title format. To solve it, you have to go to Home, styles and click on Heading 1. Finally, you have to update the Table of Contents. For it: