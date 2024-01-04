The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has offices throughout the country, as well as several locations in other nations, which offer certain immigration services for citizens and residents of the United States. These offices offer digital options to schedule an appointment, even if you are outside the country.

Uscis international offices “provide services to US citizens, permanent residents in the United States and other people who are visiting or residing outside the United States and need immigration assistance,” the agency indicates. To go to these locations, it is necessary to make an appointment in advance..

According to the Citizenship and Immigration Services, citizens and permanent residents of the United States You can find international immigration offices at:

Chinain Beijing and Guangzhou. Cuba, In the Habana. The Saviorin San Salvador. Guatemalain the Guatemala city. Indiain New Delhi. Kenyain Nairobi. Mexicoin Mexico City.

What procedures can be carried out in an international USCIS office?



The international offices of Uscis allow citizens and permanent residents of the United States to carry out different proceduressuch as capturing biometric data and fingerprints, collecting a permit to re-enter the country, carrying out the request of a refugee/asylee family member and requesting a review of a denial of refugee status, among other immigration services.

Through my.uscis.gov you can schedule an appointment at the international offices of Uscis and indicate the reason for it.

How to make an appointment for a Uscis office from outside the United States?



The process to schedule an appointment and attend a Uscis office can be carried out through my.uscis.gov. On this page it is necessary to identify the option “Outside the United States” and select the city where the international office closest to your home is located.

While in some international offices, such as those in Mexico City and Guatemala, You can schedule the appointment from my.uscis.govIn other cases, such as the headquarters in China and Kenya, the space must be requested via email.