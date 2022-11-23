Autumn and winter are the times of maximum incidence of the flu. Vaccination is the most effective measure to prevent this respiratory infectious disease and its possible complications, since antibiotics are not effective against this disease, according to the Ministry of Health.

Those over 65 years of age, those under this age who present a high risk of complications derived from the flu (people with chronic cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory diseases, pregnant women, people with morbid obesity, anemia, hemophilia, cancer) should be vaccinated against the flu. , celiac disease, chronic inflammatory disease, down syndrome…).

Also part of this target population are those people who can transmit the flu to population groups at high risk of complications, such as health personnel or people who provide care for the elderly. In addition, other groups for which vaccination is recommended are those who work in essential public services such as firefighters or state security forces and bodies.

The Region of Murcia, Andalusia and Galicia are the first communities to incorporate children between the ages of 6 months and five years into the flu vaccination campaign.

How is the vaccine for children?



The target population to be vaccinated are children between the ages of six and 59 months, that is, up to five years of age. However, these little ones do not receive the flu in the same way. Children from six to 23 months receive the dose through an intramuscular vaccine. While those from 24 to 59 months (two, three and four years) are inoculated intranasally to avoid the discomfort of the puncture.

Normally only children under six years of age who had risk factors were vaccinated. However, as a result of the pandemic and after three years with virtually no exposure to respiratory viruses (not counting Covid-19), the health authorities have seen fit to inoculate the flu.

How to request an appointment



In the Region of Murcia, flu vaccination was opened to the entire population last Monday, November 21, and the web appointment service to select the day and time has been available since November 18.

To attend the vaccination it is necessary to make an appointment. It can be done in several different ways: By phone calling your health center, in person, going to it and indicating that it is an appointment for flu vaccination, through the web or the application of the Patient Portal. In the case of children born from January 1, 2017, an appointment must be made at the health center itself.

To request an appointment online you must access the Patient Portal of the Murcian Health Service. To do this, you must write in your browser ‘appointment prior sms’ or put the following address https://sede.carm.es/sms/citainternet/login.xhtml. It can also be accessed through the app.

Once you are on the page, enter the CIP identifier of the health card and the date of birth. When you’re inside, make an appointment with the pediatric nurse assigned to you at your health center.