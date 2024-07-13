Although with the restrictions announced by President Joe Biden on the southern border of the United States It is now more difficult to obtain asylum, This does not mean that the possibility ceases to be available if the necessary steps are taken and The process is carried out through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) application, for its acronym in English).

It is worth remembering that The CBP One app was launched in 2020 and is free to download from both the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store.

Although Its best-known use is precisely to carry out the asylum process, The reality is that other types of processes can also be carried out on the platform, such as registering entries and exits from the United States.

Before mentioning the steps to apply for asylum through the applicationIt is important to note that this status is only available to people who can demonstrate a risk of persecution in their country for reasons of race, religion, nationality, political ideology, among other reasons.

If you meet the above requirement, then The asylum application through CBP One is done by following these steps:

Download CBP One as appropriate for your mobile operating system. Select Sign in or register. You will be able to create an account or log in to an existing one. Go to the Traveler section, select Land, then Continue. Choose the Submit Advance Information option and follow the instructions. When you complete everything, click Continue. Select Register Travelers and then Add Traveler, fill out all required fields. You will need to complete this step for all people traveling with you to the same destination in the United States. Once you complete all required fields, review the summary screen and select Submit. Select your registration and then click Request an Appointment. Please note that appointments are only granted between 11 AM and 12 PM CTS. If you do not receive an affirmative response, return to step four as many times as necessary. If you get an appointment you should accept it and follow the instructions. The platform has a geolocation tool through which authorities will ensure that the person is located in central or northern Mexico.

New requirement in the CBP One application

In addition to following the steps above, consider that since July 1, CBP authorities introduced an important update.

Now All persons 14 years of age or older participating in group appointments must complete the process to capture your photograph and perform geolocation verification.

It should be remembered that previously it was enough for only one member of the group to send such information, but now Authorities want to ensure that each eligible member meets the requirements.

Finally, it is important to mention that although Getting an appointment on the app will ensure that you can enter the United States to apply for asylum, the final decision will be made at the time and you could ultimately be expelled from the United States.