The Royal Spanish Academy defines sangria as a refreshing drink made up of water and wine with sugar and lemon or other additives. Although it is considered Spanish, its origin is found in the word bleeda drink of the English residents of the British Antilles, and some other North American colonies in the 17th century. Another fact: at that time, on the island of Martinique it was made from Madeira wine mixed in a jug with sugar, lemon juice, a little cinnamon and ground cloves, plenty of nutmeg and a crust of toasted bread. Today we propose a different and refreshing recipe, signed by Mario Villalón, bartender and sommelier of the restaurant and cocktail bar Angelita Madrid (From the Queen, 4, Madrid).
Ingredients
- 250 grams of young red wine (made from Mencía grapes) from old vines
- 200 grams of London Dry Gin
- 250 grams of red fruit cordial
- 200 grams of water with mint and Provencal herbs
- 50 grams of blueberry and currant tincture
Instructions
Fruits and herbs are selected
The cordial, tincture and water are made.
The three liquids are mixed with the gin and the red Mencía wine.
Chill and serve in a wine glass without ice.
