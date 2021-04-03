Poetry is the manifestation of beauty and, especially, of feeling through the word, generally, in verse. A literary genre that has great exponents, such as Jorge Luis Borges, Gustavo Adolfo Becquer, Walt whitman, Emily Dickinson, Pablo Neruda and Alfonsina Storni, to name just a few.

Writing in verse has once again seduced in times of social networks. Elvira Sastre, Pedro Mairal, Magalí Tajes, Silvina Giaganti, Fabián Casas and Rupi Kaur are some of the authors who revitalized the genre. And those interested increase in all kinds of workshops and courses.

Then, How to make a poem? Here are seven good ideas for writing poetry.

How to make a poem? 7 good ideas for writing poetry

First of all, it is convenient to review some basic elements of the genre. For example, knowing that the verses of minor art are those that have up to eight syllables and that those of major art are those that exceed that amount.

But the separation into syllables, in poetry, has its own characteristics and does not follow the general rules of grammar. The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) explains two resources of the art of writing in verse.

The syneresis is the reduction to a syllable, in the same word, of contiguous vowels that would normally be in different syllables (for example, now would be a-ho-ra). The sinalefaMeanwhile, it designates the union in a single word of two or more contiguous vowels of different words (mu-tuo-in-te-rés becomes mu-tuoin-te-rés).

As for the verses, the last word determines the accent. So, a sharp line could be “And in the dark waves of your walk”; one flat (or serious), “Take this waltz with your mouth closed” and one esdrújulo “And he took off his tunic.”

Just reading Bécquer brings to mind the rhymes, another source of poetry. In the consonant or perfect rhyme, vowels and consonants rhyme, while, in the assonance or imperfect rhyme, only the vowels do.

It is always a good idea to have a note book, for when inspiration strikes.

Example of consonant rhyme, The lover, by Borges:

I must pretend there are others. Is a lie.

Only you are. You my desventura

And my luck, inexhaustible and pura.

Example of assonance rhyme, Litanies of the dead landby Alfonsina Storni.

There will come a day when the human race

It will have dried up like a vain plant,

And the old sun in space sea

Useless coal from slaked tea.

Other types of rhymes are keep going (all the verses rhyme); paired or twin (the verses rhyme two by two); alternate or cross (rhyme, for example, the first with the third and the second with the fourth); embraced (the first with the last and the second with the third) and the free rhyme in which the author decides how to combine the verses.

Now let’s see some tips for writing a poem:

one. Decide the style of the poem, based on the norms of the genre. As we saw, the metric (number of syllables), the type of rhyme (a dictionary of rhymes will be useful), the use of literary resources (such as metaphors, antitheses, comparisons or alliterations, among others) and the voice (it can be the first person, or not).

two. Build on the emotions, because poetry expresses feelings. Several authors recommend getting carried away, to find true inspiration. And record the best ideas as soon as they occur to us in a notebook, notebook or the notes function of the smartphone.

3. On the subject, obviously, there is total freedom. And although the Love Poems they maintain their validity, there is a lot of protest or commemorative poetry. Here’s an example, Eternal Love, by Bécquer.

The sun may cloud forever;

The sea can dry up in an instant;

The axis of the Earth may be broken

Like a weak crystal.

Everything will happen! May death

Cover me with his funereal crepe;

But it can never be turned off in me

The flame of your love.

To write poetry, rely on emotions. Don’t be afraid to express feelings.

4. Read poetry. It also seems obvious, but it is advisable to read the classics and, also, the new ones.

5. Choose a place to write. Many people like to write outdoors, but others prefer a bar table.

6. Bear in mind that our verses must pass the test of recitation, another staple of poetry. So when we have the poem ready, we will have to read it out loud to see how it sounds.

7. Finally, when the poem is finished, check the grammar and the orthography because, as in all literature, the words here are the protagonists.