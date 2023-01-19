The constipation is a gastrointestinal disorder common, affecting both men and women. This is characterized by the difficulty emptying the intestines. A person with constipation may have hard stools, painful bowel movements, and a feeling that the bowels have not completely emptied.

Constipation is caused by multiple factors, such as a diet low in fiber, lack of exercise and certain medications. Generally, a definitive solution for constipation is to make changes to your diet and lifestyle.

There are certain medications that can help relieve constipation symptoms, but also some natural remedies. In this article you will learn how to make a homemade laxative with natural ingredients to go to the bathroom quickly..

Foods that are laxatives to go to the bathroom

Flax seeds. When soaked, flax seeds give off a kind of gel that can facilitate intestinal transit. People with constipation can add some flax seeds to their food, with this you can go to the bathroom quickly.

Applesauce. This is a sweet and delicious dish that also helps you fight constipation. It is recommended to use the apple with skin because it contains most of the fiber of the fruit, it is rich in fiber and pectin, a substance that helps the proper functioning of the intestines. To do it you only need to cook the apple and mash it and add a tablespoon of honey.

Carrot, kiwi and flaxseed. These three ingredients mixed in a smoothie help to build a natural laxative, since all three are high in fiber, they contain actinide that improves intestinal function. To make it, just mix the ingredients in a blender and drink without straining.

Prune. Prunes help improve digestion because they contain fiber and sorbitol. For this laxative to be effective, you must consume at least 150 grams of prunes a day.

wheat bran. This is rich in iron, potassium and magnesium that improve the frequency with which you go to the bathroom. To do so, mix 250 milliliters of milk, 3 tablespoons of wheat bran, and four tablespoons of cereal in a plate, let stand for 10 minutes.

Other home remedies to go to the bathroom every day

Water: Drinking enough water is essential to maintain good digestion. Water helps moisten the stool and make it easier for it to pass through the intestine.

Fiber: Eating high-fiber foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts can help improve the consistency of your stool and make it easier to pass.

Olive oil: Olive oil can help lubricate the intestinal tract and facilitate the passage of stool. You can take a tablespoon of olive oil on an empty stomach every morning.

aloe vera juice: Aloe vera juice has laxative properties and can help relieve constipation. You can take a glass of aloe vera juice a day.

Herbs tea: Chamomile tea, St. John’s wort, and senna are some herbs that can help relieve constipation.

Remember that recurring constipation can be caused by an underlying disease. If you have consecutive episodes of constipation, see a doctor so that together they can find a solution.