The air fryer is already used for any traditional food dish. With this appliance you can cook any food in a much healthier way. This is one of the reasons why the air fryer is succeeding in the market. The system of this machine works like a convection oven and allows you to make traditional croquettes with less oil and many other dishes with fewer calories than if you cooked them in the pan.

In Spain all the festivities are celebrated at the table with typical dishes and sweets depending on the time of year. At Easter there are numerous typical desserts, such as French toast or Easter cakes. Not only can you prepare much healthier savory dishes with the air fryer, you can also cook delicious desserts in this appliance.

How to prepare a mona de Pascua in the fryer



It is also possible to taste this typical sweet in many Spanish municipalities when Holy Week ends. Although in each area it is cooked in a different way, in general, this sweet is a bun with a boiled egg inside. If you like pastries you have to try to prepare the mona de Pascua in the air fryer following a few simple steps.

On the DeBocado recipe website they explain all the steps to prepare this sweet in your air fryer:

– Ingredients: 500 g of flour, 25 g of fresh yeast, 250 ml of lukewarm milk, 100 g of butter, 110 g of white sugar, one lemon, one egg, salt, one egg yolk.

– Preparation time 5 minutes.

– Rest: 3 hours.

– Cooking time: 15 minutes.

1. To start the preparation you have to mix flour and yeast in a bowl.

2. Melt the butter 10 seconds in the microwave.

3. Add the melted butter, sugar, lukewarm milk, one egg, lemon zest, and a little salt to the bowl.

4. Mix everything and knead until you have a homogeneous mass.

5. Cover the bowl with a cloth and let rest for 2 hours.

6. Knead to get the air out.

7. Cut the dough into 5 equal portions.

8. Make balls with the portions.

9. Place the balls on a tray with baking paper and let rest for an hour.

10. Beat the yolk and paint all the balls with a brush.

11. Place 2 or 3 in the fryer basket with parchment paper and separated from each other.

12. Cook in the fryer without oil at 180ºC for 15 minutes.

13. Let cool and decorate with sugar or a boiled egg.