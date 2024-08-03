Feeling routine and boredom in your current job can be a strong motivation to look for a change that will provide a more exciting and stimulating career.

In addition, some may seek to change jobs in search of a better work environment, higher salary, or a better work-life balance.

Another reason people change jobs is the economic and technological changes that are imposing themselves on the labor market. Some may find that their current jobs are declining in importance or are at risk of disappearing, which prompts them to look for jobs in more stable and growing fields. Likewise, the desire to develop skills and gain new experiences may be strong motivations for change, especially in a knowledge economy that requires continuous adaptation to market variables and needs.

Six Key Considerations

In this context, a report by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) in the United Kingdom reviewed six basic considerations that you should think about before changing jobs.

First – delve into the reason behind it.

Why do you want to change your career path? What is driving you to leave your current role and what is attracting you to a new role? It is very important to know what motivates you, what makes you feel satisfied, and to understand what you need from your career versus what you want.

Second – Take an honest look at your skills and strengths.

Do you understand all of your skills and strengths? What are you good at? What do you enjoy? Just because you’re good at numbers, for example, doesn’t mean you’ll enjoy working as an accountant.

One of the main reasons people don’t change career paths is that 69 percent believe there is a mismatch between their current skills and the skills they need for their new career. Many find it difficult to understand the transferability of their skills and experience.

Third: Be realistic about your new job.

The best way to understand what a new job entails is to talk to someone who already works in the field. Ask them to be honest about the pros and cons of the new job, what day-to-day life is like for them, and what skills, experience, and training would be helpful to them.

Fourth: Try your new profession

There are many creative ways to “bridge” your old and new careers, for example, working part-time or on weekends, volunteering, training or retraining.

Fifth – Take a good look at your money!

You may be considering a career change that could result in a lower salary – at least initially. When comparing old and new roles, many people compare income but forget to compare the changes with expenses. For example, saving on travel expenses could make a pay cut possible.

Sixth: Get help from a coach.

For 30 percent of people, the barrier to changing careers is either a lack of confidence or a fear of change. A career transition coach can help here by acting as a thought partner, walking you through the thinking step by step.

New job requirements

In turn, the economic expert, Yassin Ahmed, said in special statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website: If a person makes the final decision to change his job, he must look for a new job that suits his goals, needs and desires, and excludes the reasons that made him change his old job so that he is not forced after a while to think about leaving this new job.

The economic expert listed the factors that must be taken into consideration when changing a profession or job:

Before leaving work, you must find and secure a new profession or job, so that you will never be out of work.

Work in a job that the individual has sufficient experience to fill; because it is better to choose a profession that you have experience in so that you do not start from scratch, or a profession within your academic field of specialization.

Psychological comfort at work is essential for success, and it is best to look for a job that you love and that provides this psychological comfort that encourages you to innovate and create at work.

Job stability: so you don’t have to change jobs again.

New job salary: It is preferable to look for a new job that meets our financial ambitions to some extent, of course without exaggeration and in a manner that is consistent with the type of work and our qualifications.

The wage

In this context, and regarding the target “salary” factor when changing jobs, and as a major factor, a report by gobankingrates stated that:

If you are considering a career change, the potential salary you will earn in each profession is a major factor to consider.

Changing careers can be daunting; you never know exactly what to expect in a new career path or what opportunities will be available to you.

Doing your research and understanding your earning potential in a new career will make the transition much easier.

In this context, the report referred to a research study recently published on the 100 highest-paying jobs in the United States.

Most of these jobs require a bachelor’s degree or higher. In addition, the report reviewed 10 high-paying jobs that only require an associate’s degree.

The list included positions such as: Information Security Manager, Software Engineering Manager, Quantitative Analyst, Strategy Designer, Marketing Officers and others.

Positive step

In exclusive statements to Sky News Arabia Economy, Sayed Khader, Director of Al-Ghad Center for Strategic and Economic Studies, said that changing careers can be a positive and influential step if the individual acquires the necessary skills and knowledge, such as obtaining a master’s or doctorate degree in a specific field or gaining broader practical experience in it, stressing that continuous self-development is essential for professional success.

He added: “Career change does not only depend on moving from one job to another, but also on deep specialization in the field. It is important for a person to understand his field of work well and be aware of the modern technology that affects this field,” noting that success always requires following the changes in the market and choosing specializations that achieve excellence.

Khader points out that there is a big difference between people who seek continuous development and those who are satisfied with their current situation. A person who seeks to achieve himself and invests in his education and developing his skills has a greater chance of success, stressing that countries, institutions and individuals must pay great attention to specialization and professional development.

He explains that specialization increases work efficiency and productivity and reduces administrative corruption, stressing that the demands of life may make some people feel stressed, especially if they are seeking to change their job while facing financial burdens, a factor that must be taken into account when changing jobs. He stresses that the lack of job security, especially in the private sector, increases employees’ fears.