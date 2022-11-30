León, Guanajuato.- The Christmas nativity scene is essential for the holidays, Since it is the representation of the birth of the baby Jesus, the true reason for celebration, for this reason, in his honor, every year a Christmas nativity scene is set up in homes.

If this is your first time doing it or you need ideas, here are some tips:

1. Find the ideal place: It is essential to find the ideal place to place the Christmas nativity scene. The best thing is that the place of birth is proportional to the size of the house. If you live in a small house or apartment, the birth must be proportional.

In addition, it is recommended to put the birth away from pets and near the tree of Christmas. Already with the chosen place, you should think about how you want the figurines to be, you can buy them or make them out of clay, ceramics, corn leaves, etc.

2. Buy the necessary material: So that the Christmas nativity scene does not lack anything, it must have the following elements:

The hut or the manger: Here the child God was born.

Maria and Jose: Parents of baby Jesus.

The Angel: who led the little shepherds to the manger.

The little shepherds: They are the parishioners who had to overcome obstacles to be able to reach the birth of the child.

The three wise men: they symbolize the first nobles to be evangelized; the kings traveled great distances to adore the child God.

The little animals: They mean nobility and docility.

Other materials that can be used to decorate the nativity scene are: Sawdust, river stones, a small piece of aluminum foil, tortilla-style brown paper, green vegetable paint, a nativity scene

3: Execute the plan: After choosing the place, cover the base that you have chosen with decorative paper, the most common is brick.

To create the mountains, use brown paper, depending on the size of your mountain, the sheet will be, it can be a letter sheet. Once you have the sheet, make it a ball and glue the corners of the paper to the part of your choice on the surface of the nativity scene.

To simulate grass, dilute the green paint in water and sift the sawdust before adding it to the paint, let it rest for a few minutes, drain it and let it dry.

Once the sawdust is dry, place it over the entire surface of your birth, so that it is uniform.

To form a river, make a space between the sawdust and place aluminum foil. Shape the river by covering the banks of the aluminum foil.

Then, place the nativity scene in the middle of the nativity scene and add the figurines you have chosen. Remember that the child must be in the center of the manger, the angel at the head of the child, Mary and Joseph next to him and the Magi on the other. The little shepherds and animals can be placed in the manger or around it.