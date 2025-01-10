blood pressurealso known as blood pressure, is a vital measure in the field of medicine that indicates at every moment the pressure exerted by blood against the walls of the arteries as the heart pumps blood to the rest of the body.

In depth

As we all know, This indicator is of utmost importance, because An inadequate blood pressure level can be indicative in several ways.. The best news, in this sense, is that measuring blood pressure is a simple and non-invasive procedure that can be performed in any medical office.

In fact, the most common devices to measure it are the sphygmomanometerwhich can be very manual or digital, and the wrist or finger blood pressure monitor. Now, this is information that a large percentage of the population knows from their own experience.

Composition

Apparently, blood pressure It is measured in millimeters of mercury (mmHg) and is represented by two numbers:

The first and greatest It is known as systolic pressure, and corresponds to the force exerted on the arteries when the heart contracts and pumps blood.

The second, smallest numberis the diastolic pressure, and measures the pressure in the arteries when the heart is in its resting phase, that is, between one heartbeat and another.

To take into account

Faced with this panorama, there are many Spaniards who wondern how to lower high blood pressure immediately. Well, here are a series of home remedies, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Soak your feet in warm water . It is a relaxation technique that stimulates the brain, causing endorphins to be released that help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

. It is a relaxation technique that stimulates the brain, causing endorphins to be released that help relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Take deep breaths . It helps to relax and reduce stress, favoring the reduction of blood pressure.

. It helps to relax and reduce stress, favoring the reduction of blood pressure. Drink chamomile tea . It helps calm, thanks to the fact that it has a type of flavonoid called apigenin, a bioactive compound that acts directly on the central nervous system, promoting a sedative and tranquilizing effect.

. It helps calm, thanks to the fact that it has a type of flavonoid called apigenin, a bioactive compound that acts directly on the central nervous system, promoting a sedative and tranquilizing effect. garlic water . It is ideal for regulating blood pressure because it stimulates the production of nitric oxide, which is a gas with a strong vasodilatory action.

. It is ideal for regulating blood pressure because it stimulates the production of nitric oxide, which is a gas with a strong vasodilatory action. lemon juice . It is excellent for controlling high blood pressure, since this juice has diuretic properties that help regulate blood pressure.

. It is excellent for controlling high blood pressure, since this juice has diuretic properties that help regulate blood pressure. canary seed tea . It is a food rich in antioxidants and other components that have vasodilating properties, helping to reduce blood pressure.

. It is a food rich in antioxidants and other components that have vasodilating properties, helping to reduce blood pressure. Jamaica flower tea. It is rich in anthocyanins, which are flavonoids that help regulate tension.