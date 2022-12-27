The blood pressurealso known as hypertensionis a condition that increases the risk of other more serious health problems such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

High blood pressure is a condition that needs to be properly treated with the help of a doctor to avoid long-term complications.

There are some measures that can be taken at home to lower blood pressure quickly.

It is essential that you stop taking your medications against high blood pressure for no reason, as this is the best way to keep this condition at bay.

Although there are some steps you can take at home to help lower your blood pressure temporarily, it’s essential to talk to your doctor before starting any treatment and follow his or her recommendations.

With that in mind, some measures you can take at home to help lower your blood pressure temporarily are:

Drink a cup of herbal tea: Some herbs, such as hibiscus and peppermint, can help lower blood pressure temporarily. Prepare a cup of herbal tea and drink one cup once a day.

Eat foods rich in magnesium: Magnesium can help dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure. Magnesium-rich foods include spinach, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and avocado.

Workout: Regular exercise can help lower blood pressure temporarily. Try to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week.

Relax: Stress and anxiety can temporarily increase blood pressure. Try to relax by doing deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga.

Stand up: If you are sitting and your blood pressure is high, try standing up for a few minutes. This can help lower your blood pressure temporarily.

Changes in lifestyle

One of the most effective measures to control your blood pressure is to make changes to your lifestyle. This includes eating a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein, and low in saturated fat and sodium.

It is also important to exercise regularly and maintain a healthy weight. Stress and anxiety can also temporarily affect blood pressure, so it’s important to try to relax through deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga.

Another measure that can help control blood pressure is to limit alcohol and caffeine intake, as both can temporarily increase blood pressure.

We recommend you read:

Consuming foods rich in potassium, such as banana, spinach, avocado, and grapefruit, can also help control blood pressure. On the other hand, it is important to reduce the consumption of processed foods, which are usually high in sodium, and to use less salt in cooking.