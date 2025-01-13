As indispensable part of functioning of our bodyall Spaniards have blood glucose: our engine needs gasoline, and that energy is glucose. In fact, the metabolism transforms the sugars we ingest with food and converts it into glucose.

And this is the main source of energy that all our cells require to function properly.. Now, the problem arises when insulin metabolism does not work as it should. When this happens, cells in all tissues No They can assimilate glucose well and it begins to accumulate in the blood in a dangerous way.

If the endocrine system fails in its function of regulating the amount of glucose that is stored and used for energythen we will experience high blood sugar levels. This, as we all know, can be very harmful to our health.

In medicine, this is what is known as hyperglycemia: high concentrations of sugar in the blood, either because the body cannot generate insulin (type 1 diabetes) or because it does not respond adequately to insulin (type 2 diabetes).

A The way to lower sugar levels is to eat a fairly healthy diet.based on eating lots of fruits and vegetables; maintain a healthy weight and exercise regularly. Of course, they are not the only recommendations to lower blood sugar levels:

Eat at regular times and do not skip meals.

Do physical exercise.

Choose foods low in calories, saturated fat, trans fat, sugar and salt.

Control what I eat and drink based on the exercise I do.

Eat more fiber. Fiber reduces carbohydrate digestion and sugar absorption.

Control carbohydrate intake. Your body converts carbohydrates into sugars (mainly glucose) and then insulin moves them into your cells.

Drink water and stay hydrated.

Control stress levels.

Sleep enough and well.

Maintain a healthy weight.