American cardiologist Gerald Fletcher announced that some lifestyle change and the abandonment of certain substances leads to a decrease in the level of blood pressure, without the need for medication.

And the healthy lifestyle website notes that the doctor indicates above all the need to increase physical activity: walking more, running, swimming or cycling. These exercises should last at least half an hour a day. “People who move regularly gradually reduce the medications they take to lower their blood pressure level,” he says.

The doctor stresses the need to reduce the amount of salt and caffeine consumed in the day, because it can cause a sudden rise in the level of blood pressure. Therefore, everyone who suffers from high blood pressure should not drink more than two cups of coffee per day.

And he adds, the diet should contain potassium: one banana contains about 422 milligrams of it, a roasted potato with its skin contains 738 milligrams, a cup of orange juice contains 496 milligrams, and yogurt contains about 550 milligrams.

And the specialist advises, to refrain from smoking and the need to get rid of excess weight, as getting rid of one kilogram reduces the burden on the heart and blood vessels, and this in turn positively affects the level of blood pressure.