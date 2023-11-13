When your BMI is above 30, it is almost impossible to lose weight on your own, even by dieting and exercising. Studies show that almost everyone who tried to cope with obesity on their own, after some time, gained back the extra pounds, and sometimes even with a plus.

This is because with obesity the body switches to a different metabolic mode, Khatsiev said. With a calorie deficit, it begins to store substances, so the weight seems to “hang” at the same level.

So, a team of specialists needs to be involved in the fight against obesity – an endocrinologist, nutritionist, psychologist and bariatric surgeon, the expert advised. After all, you will have to not only lose extra pounds, but also change your eating habits.

Obesity is treated in three ways: with medications, a set of rehabilitation measures, and surgery.

However, bariatric surgery cannot be done with excessive weight, so before such an intervention the patient will still need to lose a little weight, warned Khatsiev in conversation with the publication “Arguments and Facts”.

In Russia, more than a third of the population is diagnosed with obesity. This is due to low physical activity, poor nutrition and poor sleep patterns. To avoid having to struggle with excess weight, much less go under the knife, it is better not to gain weight at all. Here’s your doctor’s advice on how to do it.