Spain, with a mobile park of almost 34 million vehicles, registered more than 33,000 subtractions in 2024 according to the crime balance of the Interior Ministry. This involves the theft of a vehicle every 16 minutes. In fact, the figures of this report reveal that in the last 3 this type of crime has been increasing, and are already 25.2% more cases compared to 2021.

The Observatory of Rooms and Recovery of Coyote vehicles reveals that 9 out of 10 robberies are carried out by electronic techniques such as the Jacking Mouse, the attack by relay or the theft of OBD.

These methods allow the theft of more popular models in the market, being almost impossible to avoid them, in addition to better conserving the value of the car for their resale.

The preferences of criminals are reflected in the observatory data, which reveal that in 2024 66% of the robberies recorded by Coyote were SUV -type vehicles, and in 53% of the cases they were hybrid models, 13 percentage points more than in 2023.









Lara fighting these Robbos Coyote has presented its Coyote Secure solution, a stolen vehicle recovery service that already protects 500,000 European vehicles and which, only in 2024, has been responsible for recovering assets worth 52 million euros.

“The first hours after the robbery are decisive, among other reasons, because many of the vehicles are rapid or removed from the country in order to hinder their recovery,” says Gregoire Destre, Coentry Manager of Coyote. “Therefore, our technology together with the rapid mobilization of a detective team in collaboration with the security forces throughout Europe is key to success and allows us to recover 93% of cars with few or no damage.”

The system manages to recover 91% of cars in 48 hours thanks to Nano 2.0, an autonomous and hidden beacon, resistant to signal inhibitors and capable of operating even within underground parking lots and containers.

Thanks to long-range location technologies such as GNSS (GPS), which are complemented with high-speed connectivity options via LTE-M, and low consumption, in addition to being a reference actor in the automotive market market capable of integrating the most effective technologies in a single device, it has a 24/7 customer service, and a field detective equipment specialized in robber All of Europe to guarantee the recovery of the car.

Spain has already witnessed the capabilities of the Coyote Secure service in 2024, when its agents located in the port of Algeciras a vehicle stolen in Paris. Thanks to the close collaboration with the Civil Guard, a freighter from England was inspected in which, in addition to the Coyote SUV protected, five other vehicles were found.