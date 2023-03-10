The popular application for communication and communities is finally available for playstation 5. Ending the frustration of cross-play multiplayer users. It used to be a pain in the ass to get a whole team together in the same voice chat app.

That’s right friends, we are finally going to be able to communicate effectively regardless of whether one member of your squad is on Xbox, another on PC and another on PlayStation, although the process to link discord with the PS5 be a little tangled, it’s already here.

First of all, if you think that these instructions are not for you because you previously linked your discordI’m afraid to tell you that you’re going to have to do it again. But don’t worry, it’s not that complicated:

First go to the settings from playstation 5

Here you can choose between using a QR code with the Discord app installed on your phone or go to the Discord activation web page and type a code on the PS5.

Now your accounts are linked and you should be able to see the Discord logo in the list of authorized apps on your console.

Once this is finished, go to the application on your computer or phone and look at the linked accounts to check that everything is ok. This is found in the menu Settings and then connections.

Now, to use Discord on your PS5 you must the web or app version through a phone or your computer and look for a icon showing a phone and controller. This option is called “transfer to console” and “transfer PlayStation”, accept the message that appears and you should now be connected to the call.

The PS5 should display a notice that you’ve joined a Discord call. To hang up you just have to click on the same icon and select “transfer to this device”. As you can see, the method is a bit weird and could be much simpler, but at least it works.

Via: PlayStation

Editor’s note: At last I will be able to talk to my compas who play Fortnite from the PS5! Yes, I know you can use the in-game chat, but that’s not a pro.