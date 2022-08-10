Meta company has new privacy features available for WhatsApp.

Users of the messaging and video calling app will now be able to leave groups silently, without notifying other members, as well as control who can see their online status and block other users from taking screenshots of ephemeral messages, the BBC reported. .

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said this would help keep WhatsApp messages “as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

The new updates will begin rolling out this month and will be highlighted in a global campaign starting in the UK.

Avoiding embarrassment and drama

The popular messaging app currently alerts all members of a group when someone leaves or gets kicked out of a conversation.

To date, WhatsApp did not allow its users to leave a group quietly, which could cause awkwardness, embarrassment or drama for those who tried to leave or delete the group without being noticed.

But now only group admins will receive a notification.

Ami Vora, the company’s chief product officer, said the new update is part of the platform’s focus on “creating product features that allow people to have more control and privacy over their messages.”

“We believe that WhatsApp is the safest place to have a private conversation,” he added.

“No other global messaging service of this scale provides this level of security for its users’ messages, data, voice messages, video calls and chat backups.”