Internet series, movies and music platforms – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Spotify, among others – exponentially increased their popularity during the isolation due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most allow the use of the service on several devices with a single subscription, even simultaneously, so it is likely that an intruder is taking advantage to enjoy without spending a peso.

Netflix

One of the services with the most users in Argentina. According to data the company has 4.5 million, it is one of the most complete at the level of security functions and control of account activity.

Therefore, the first thing you should do to detect if there was improper access to your account will be open the options menu and click on Account from the web or the application on your phone.

Then, in that section, you have to access Recent device streaming activity to corroborate which were the last contents viewed on the streaming service.

It should be noted that the content registration within your account can be modified, since they can be delete individually. If, in the same way, you consider that there was an access by an unknown person, you must continue with Check recent accesses to the account.

In section Recent account access you will be able to see effectively the places and devices from where they entered your account. If you do not recognize any of them, it is likely that a third party is misusing it.

To eliminate any malicious access, you just have to go back to the account settings and select the option Sign out of all devices. Then it will only be necessary to modify the access password to avoid future intrusions.

Although the same options are available in the Netflix application for Android, its version for iOS is more limited; so I better access your account through the browser.

Disney +

Open Disney + in your browser. You will click on your profile avatar (top right) and then you will choose Account. This platform has as its main security measure the option of change your password, that’s why you just have to click on the icon of a pencil that appears next to Password.

Unlike other services, Disney + does not reveal all the places and devices where an account was connected, but it can force logout on all of them by clicking Sign off on all devices.

As an alternative measure there is also the possibility of blocking any improper income by activating the function Restrict profiling. When doing so, whoever wants to have access to the content must enter the new password.

All of these options are available in the Disney + app for Android and iOS. You simply have to press the icon of your avatar (bottom right) and then Account.

Amazon Prime Video

The e-commerce giant’s digital content platform also has features to control which device is using the subscription.

In the account icon (top right), you have to access Account and configuration and then in My devices to see all the places where you are logged in. Click on Cancel registration to suddenly close it on any of them.

You can also access this option from the app for iOS and Android. To do this you have to press My space, then in the gear icon, and finally in Registered devices.

From this section, precisely, the user can verify who has the Prime Video application installed and cancel some of them in case it is unknown.

Unlike the web version, in the app you will not be able to change the password of the account in case of having detected unknown devices that are using the service.

Spotify

On the main page of the music platform in the browser and, once you have logged in, you must click on Profile> Account> General> Logout in order to disable access of all who had connected. Of course, it will not be possible to see the recent activity of each one.

You can also change your password from this page through the Change password tab that appears on the left. This will also make it a must to log back in everywhere.

It should be noted that all these options Are not avaliables through the Android and iOS Spotify applications; you will need to do it through a web browser.

HBO GO

HBO is the largest pay-TV channel in the world: 140 million subscribers. In addition, it has two streaming apps HBO GO, currently available in Argentina.

To know in this case who uses our account from the mobile version of HBO GO, it is necessary to enter the account and go to your user profile, there go to the window “Device management”.

From “Device management” you can find out which computers are using your account, and if you find a suspicious one, deactivate your account on that computer from the pencil-shaped button on the far right.

