The DGT environmental device “is a way of classifying vehicles based on their energy efficiency, taking into account their environmental impact,” according to the DGT. The intention is to distinguish those cars that are more respectful with the environment and restrict the traffic of the most polluting vehicles in large cities.

In cities, and especially since the entry into force of the Low Emission Zones, vehicles that do not have this environmental badge are prohibited from driving on public roads. For example, Madrid is one of the locations in which those cars that do not place this sticker in the lower right corner of the front windshield

they are even sanctionedaccording to its Mobility Ordinance.

There are four environmental hallmarks from the DGT depending on the type of vehicle owned. Those vehicles that do not belong to any of these groups are not entitled to any ‘sticker’, “since they do not meet the requirements to be labeled as a clean vehicle.”

The options, according to my car, are to have a ‘0 emissions’ label (blue), for battery electrics, extended range, plug-in hybrids with a range of 40 km or fuel cell.

Eco Label (green and blue, for plug-in electric vehicles with a range of less than 40 km, non-plug-in hybrids, powered by natural gas and gas or liquefied petroleum gas

Label C (green), for passenger cars and light gasoline vans registered from January 2006 and diesel from September 2015 and heavy vehicles with more than eight seats, both gasoline and diesel, registered since 2014.

Label B (yellow), for gasoline passenger cars and light vans registered since January 1, 2001 and diesel from 2006, and heavy vehicles with more than eight seats, both gasoline and diesel, registered since 2006.

And to find out which is the badge that corresponds to your vehicle, you can find out through the miDGT app, by phone by calling 060 or in person at any Headquarters or Traffic Office. Also in the

headquarters of the DGT You can enter the car’s license plate and see what badge you have associated with it, and then go to a Post Office to buy it for a price of 5 euros.

Likewise, it must be remembered that the badge is valid for driving in Spain. If you are going to circulate with your vehicle in Germany, Austria, Denmark, France or another country with an environmental cataloging system, you should inform yourself before going about whether it is necessary to obtain a badge in the country you are traveling to, how to do it and the criteria for to be able to circulate