For much of society, the WhatsApp app is one of those installed in their smartphones, they use more, since it is the way they can communicate with their family, friends, partner or co -workers. And with the aim of offering the best possible experience, the company offers a multitude of tools and functions within the platform itself.

It is no longer only the ability to send messages, photos, files or voice notes or make calls, but inside the chats users can do more and more things every day. There are times that the actions are not native to WhatsApp and require third -party apps, such as programming messages, and other cases in which internal functions that were designed for a thing have application for other things too.

This is the case of the deleted messages, a function that serves when a user He is wrong about chat or regrets what he has written and wants to erase the message. The thing is that the message disappeared and could already read “This message has been eliminated ” as a way to keep proof that something had been said.

If you have ever happened to you that you have eliminated a WhatsApp in a conversation, it is more than likely to have a curiosity of what they had put you, and while you can ask the other person for what you put, You can never be 100% sure that this was the real message.

How to see what a WhatsApp deleted message said

Therefore, if you look so much about the curiosity that you cannot endure more, you are in luck because we are going to show you a small simple trick and without having to download any external app for to read those messages that have been deleted, yes indeed, It will only work with Android mobiles.

As we have said on other occasions, WhatsApp has functions and elements that are not designed for it, They can serve to do other tasks. In this case it is the section of Notification history that Android devices have, and as its name indicates is a Collection of any advertisement or communication you receive on your phone.

It is also important to note that you have to have this function activated To work, so, if you did not have it until now, you will not be able to see the message they just eliminated. To activate it, you must go to Settingslook for the section of Notifications and go to History of Notifications, Once you activate any message or announcement that has come from any app, including those eliminated in WhatsApp.