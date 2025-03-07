How to know the day when the ITV expires of a vehicle? What to look beyond the glass sticker

The sticker that we place on the windshield after overcoming the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (ITV) Not only certifies that the vehicle complies with current regulations to circulate through our country, but it becomes a kind of Lazarillo, which we resort every time we have doubts and warns us that, before that year, we have to return to the workshop.

No, you can’t circulate with the itv expired except in these situations and for a short time

However, contrary to what many users think, the famous sticker does not collect the Specific day in which the ITV expires. This information is on the back of the technical inspection card, which can be electronic or on paper. It can also be consulted in the latest Technical Inspection Report OA through the MIDGT ​​app, recalls the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV).

It is convenient to take into account the deadline to overcome the ITV, because There is no additional period to which the driver can accept. In addition, we must not rule out that the car does not exceed it in the first instance and we have to go to the workshop to repair everything necessary.

The tightening and circular calendar without this badge can carry a important economic sanctionwhich can range Between 200 and 500 euros, Depending on the case and gravity, points the AECA-ITV. The driver not only faces a fine, but is exposed to a real risk by circulating with a car that does not meet the minimum requirements, thus increasing the risk of suffering or causing a road accident.

What is the function of the ITV sticker?

Once the deadline to overcome the ITV is consulted, which does not appear in the sticker that is placed on the windshield, better to be cautious, advises this association. This exam can be passed up to a month before the expiration date And that would not modify the date of the following inspection. The only thing that changes is that it acts with forecast.

So, what is the function of the ITV sticker? Mainly, this badge aims to allow authorities (security forces) to know with the naked eye whether or not the vehicle has the ITV in force, points the AECA-ITV. There, the Information about the year and the month in which it expiresas well as the station number that made the last inspection and the shield of the Autonomous Community in which it is located.

The DGT implants the new continuous red line: it will be in high risk sections



Do not carry the ITV sticker in the vehicle is considered a Mild traffic infractionso the driver can be sanctioned with a fine of 100 euros.