Every day we enter numerous websites, it is such a daily gesture that we almost never ask ourselves if with that simple click we are revealing (and at risk) personal data, but it is a danger that is there. They can be phishing pages that ask for private information, such as bank account passwords, or they can contain a file that, when downloaded to the user’s computer, installs some kind of virus that causes numerous headaches. In the real world we all know more or less how to detect situations that can cause problems, but on the internet there is no such perception of possible dangers. However, these exist, and, just as we take certain precautions on the street, when navigating it is advisable to take certain measures apart from using common sense.

check the address



In the browser bar you must always check if the address is the one you really want to access. If not, don’t go in.

Check if the information exchanged is encrypted



The user should look at the beginning of the full web address: an address starting with ‘http’ is less secure than one starting with ‘https’. Browsers indicate this security by displaying a padlock to the left of the page address that may appear open or closed. If it is open, the information exchanged with that website may be visible to third parties. While a closed padlock indicates that the connection is encrypted and that another person who is connected to the network (such as a co-worker) cannot see what is being done on that computer. In addition, the padlock indicates that it is certified that whoever is behind the website is who they say they are. Nowadays almost all the pages appear with the padlock closed. However, the fact that a page has the ‘https’ certificate is not a total guarantee of security. According to a report by WatchGuard Technologies, 91.5% of malware spread during the second quarter of 2021 was downloaded from ‘https’ websites, which is a significant increase from the previous quarter. Although in the third quarter they were reduced, in September the figures for all of 2020 had already been exceeded.

Pay attention to the safe browsing function



Google implemented the Safe Browsing feature to identify unreliable websites and warn users. If an ‘i’ surrounded by a circle appears when trying to enter a page, it means that another user could see or change the information that the user receives or sends through that website. If an exclamation point appears inside a red triangle, Google recommends that you don’t use that page. Two prompts appear. The first is ‘not secure’ because there is a serious privacy issue, and will be accompanied by an ‘insecure login’ or ‘insecure payment’ message. The second indication is ‘dangerous’ and goes on a page-long red warning screen; Private information is likely to be compromised by entering such a page.

Google search results also alert you when one of the pages they display is potentially harmful due to lack of security.

Check the information it offers



If the web does not have sections of legal notice, purchase conditions and any section with the epigraph ‘who we are’ or similar’, which contains data about the company responsible for the page, you have to be suspicious because they must have visible the information related to who is behind the web and that related to consumer rights, as well as the accepted forms of payment. If it is an ‘online’ store, you must indicate the conditions for returning products.

These are some verification websites

Google Transparency Report. It can be accessed from

here.

safeweb.norton.com. This is a Norton service that analyzes the security of the web and if you have any problems. It even allows you to leave opinions for future users.

urlvoid.com. It informs about the registration of the domain and says where the server is. It is based on the reputation of the websites in more than 35 blacklists.

https://sitecheck.sucuri.net. Detect malware based on nine blacklists. In the shortened web addresses, it informs where those websites actually redirect to.

https://opentip.kaspersky.com. This computer security company offers information about the owners of the web and its security, analyzes ‘online’ files and offers a more complete analysis to registered users.

www.virustotal.com. Whoever accesses here can analyze files, domains, IPs and addresses to detect possible malware or security problems on the page they want to consult.