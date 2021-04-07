In its almost ten years of life, WhatsApp it managed to become the ideal communication channel for more than 2 billion users on a daily basis. Precisely, the flow of conversations that are generated there -particularly its content- may cause a third party to decide hack an account.

While it is unlikely that a cybercriminal would have an interest in accessing our conversations, a carelessness or inadvertent mistake they can leave everything at the mercy of a third party: messages, photos and videos.

The first thing to do as a precaution is to carry out a WhatsApp backupAlso update it in case you have a new version without installing.

The first indication of a possible hack is to check if WhatsApp is found active beyond the cell phoneSince currently the same account can be started on four devices at the same time. To do this, you must enter the WhatsApp Web tab and from there close the session on all computers.

WhatsApp allows you to activate the same account on up to four computers. Photo: capture.

Another factor to know someone got into your conversations is when WhatsApp notifies that the account is being used on another phone, closing the original automatically.

It will also be necessary to verify if they were carried out calls or video calls automatically and without consent. If so, you just have to delete the app and reinstall it.

One more clue lies when WhatsApp triggers a message with security code, if you have “two-step verification” active. If this has been the case, it means that someone else is trying to enter your chats.

In case the account was actually hacked, it will only be necessary to deactivate it by sending an email to [email protected] This way, the company will automatically delete it if it is not accessed for 30 days.

How to protect your WhatsApp account

The platform, owned by Facebook, added an optional feature called “two-step verification” in 2017, as they have Gmail, Instagram or even Fortnite.

It’s about a unique six-digit code (PIN) that fulfills the task of increasing the security of the application and all the information, files and conversations that are stored.

To enable it, you will have to enter WhatsApp and access the option to “Settings”.

The “Two-Step Verification” in WhatsApp.

Then, in the “Account” section, you will see the so-called “Two-Step Verification” among the options. All you have to do is press “Activate” and you will have your chats secured.

By activating this particular security function, WhatsApp optionally offers the possibility of entering a email reference.

This resource allows the user to send a link with which they can disable “two-step verification”, in case you forget your six-digit PIN, and thus protect your account.

SL