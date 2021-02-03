The artificial intelligence and facial recognition are advancing by leaps and bounds. For this reason, more than once we can be in the middle of an experiment without knowing it. Exposing.ai is a tool that detects if the photos of users of Flickr are part of some set of training data for algorithms of artificial intelligence.

“If you are a Flickr user and you have uploaded photos that contain faces or other biometric information between 2004 and 2020, your photos may have been used to train, test or improve artificial intelligence surveillance technologies for use in academic applications, commercial or defense related“: This is how Adam Harvey and Jules LaPlace warn of a situation that could be worrying for many users of what was once a popular page to upload and share photos, Flickr.

The Exposing.ai project is based on years of research on image training data sets used for facial recognition and biometric analysis technologies.

After tracking and analyzing hundreds of data, a pattern was discovered indicating the download of millions of images from Flickr, where licenses of permissive content and biometric data abound.

Exposing.ai, an image detection system and the use of our photos. Photo Exposing.ai

The creators of this tool, Adam Harvey and Jules LaPlace, advise Flickr users who have uploaded photos showing faces or other biometric information between 2004 and 2020 that these “may have been used for training, test or improve artificial intelligence surveillance technologies for use in academic, commercial, or defense-related applications. “

Exposing.ai works only with publicly accessible data sets, including Flickr images and metadata. When entering the Flickr username, image URL, NSID, or a hashtag, the tool allows you to search which photos were used and in which datasets.

However, users cannot delete existing copies of the data sets in which they are included. “This is one of the main problems with image datasets, which cannot be controlled after the initial distribution,” they explain.

From Exposing.ai they ensure that the project does not share or store the images or search data of the users. Exposing.ai is based on the older megapixels.cc, a similar project supported by Mozilla.

Yes, the tool is not infallible. According to its creators, Exposing.ai is used to search for photos uploaded to Flickr among millions of images, although it only works with public access datasets that include:

Flickr images

Metadata, although in the future they intend to expand the tool to analyze other sources

Flickr, a photo upload and storage system with a more professional profile, was owned by Yahoo. Photo Shutterstock

Furthermore, they add that “unfortunately, it is not possible to remove yourself from existing copies of the data sets in which you have been included. This is one of the major problems with image data sets, which cannot be controlled after the initial distribution “.

What can be done is prevent our images from being displayed on the Exposing.ai. To do this, you just have to go to Flickr and hide, erase them or make all photos private.

SL