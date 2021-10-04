Just a few minutes ago, we informed you that Microsoft had made it official through a new publication on Xbox Wire that Windows 11 was now available to be officially installed on our computers, being the most gaming-oriented operating system ever. have created to date.
However, despite the fact that Microsoft’s new operating system is already available, many users wonder if their computers will be compatible with it, since those in Redmond have established quite demanding minimum requirements to be able to use Windows 11.
How to know if your PC is compatible with Windows 11
Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 will be, as was Windows 10 at the time, a free update for those who meet the minimum requirements to install it, but, How can we know if our PC is compatible with Windows 11? We tell you the procedure below.
Windows 11 will integrate Xbox Game Pass and more additions
Open the downloaded file and you will see a message asking if you want to run this file. Click the button Run to confirm.
On the setup screen, accept the terms and click the button Install.
This will start the installation process, which may take a minute.
Once done, you will see a screen with two check boxes.
Check the Open Windows PC status check and click the button Finalize.
You will now see the “PC Status at a Glance” screen.
In the section Introducing Windows 11, Click the button Check now.
This will terminate the process and you will receive the message “This PC can run Windows 11” or “This PC cannot run Windows 11”.
This way you will be able to know if your PC is compatible with Windows 11 or not, and if you can get the most out of the advantages that will come in terms of video games with the new Microsoft operating system.
