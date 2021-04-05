The social network Facebook was affected this weekend by a database leak on the internet with information about 530 million users, of which almost 2.5 million come from Argentina.

Despite the fact that this is data leaked in 2019 that Facebook fixed with a patch in mid-2020, there are tools to check if an account and its associated email address fell into the leak.

So far, Argentine users of the social network can verify it on two specific sites: ‘Have I Been Pwned?’ and Lookup-ID.com.

The website Have I Been Pwned?, which became popular with the hacked sony and adobe In 2014, it updated information on the main data breaches for Internet services.

Have I Been Pwned, the site that reveals whether an email address was compromised in some massive data breach. Photo: capture.

The database Facebook’s leaked again, unsurprisingly, was recently added to their list.

Therefore, users only have to introduce your Email address, and ‘Have I Been Pwned?’ will deliver the information if any associated account appears in a massive data breach, including that of Facebook.

The cybersecurity page specifies which services were affected by the leaks, the date of appearance of the data breach on the Internet and what type of data has been affected.

Also, ‘Have I Been Pwned?’ informs about whether this personal data was not only exposed but also whether it appears in free forums, which makes it even more accessible to cybercriminals. This data is called pastes.

Lookup-ID



Another method to verify if your Facebook profile was compromised is through Lookup-ID.com. This site collects the identification number (ID) of each of Mark Zuckerberg’s social network profiles.

Lookup-ID.com, one of the sites to check the status of your Facebook profile.

Once this data has been obtained, the user must redeem it in a document of Google Sheet that brings together all the Argentine accounts compromised in the recent leak.

All you have to do is press “Edit” and then “Find and Replace” once. Of course, the process can take a few minutes.

The user can verify if his Facebook account was compromised through a document in Google Sheets.

If the ID of your Facebook account does not appear in any cell, your profile information – name, surname and cell phone number – was not exposed in the leak. On the contrary, if it appears in the list, it means that your personal data was compromised

Computer security specialists recommend changing the affected password to a more robust one, particularly one that has letters, numbers and at least 15 characters. Too enable 2-step verification and use a password manager that allows you to store them reliably and securely.

