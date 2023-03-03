Although the ideal is not to take a drop before touching a steering wheel, Spanish legislation places the limit at 0.5 grams per liter in blood (or 0.25 mg/l of exhaled air), except for novice or professional drivers where the rate drops to 0.3 (0.15).

So, in order to find out if we would give a positive breathalyzer test after an afternoon of beers with friends or a family dinner, the DGT indicates that the alcohol level is calculated by dividing the grams of pure alcohol ingested by the weight in kg of the drinker, multiplied by 0.7 (0.6 women).

How do I calculate how much alcohol I have drunk? The pure alcohol drunk is calculated by multiplying the strength of the drink used (a number followed by the zero of degrees that appears on the label of the drink) by the amount ingested (in cubic centimeters or milliliters and by 0.8 -density of the alcohol- divided by 100.

And the effects appear from the moment you start drinking. The DGT details that even with rates lower than those allowed to drive. Thus, from 0.3 to 0.5 -it is reached with 2 beers or two wines- reaction time increases, coordination problems begin and speed is underestimated. When exceeding 0.5 gr/l. of alcoholemia, vision problems begin and above 0.8, serious attention and coordination problems and strong drowsiness.

sanctions



The amount of the fine for exceeding the permitted alcohol rates is 500 euros and 4 or 6 points, which would become 1,000 euros and the withdrawal of 4 or 6 points in the event that the driver had already been fined for alcoholism. in the immediately preceding year for exceeding the permitted rate, as well as those circulating with a rate that exceeds twice the permitted rate.

It would be considered a criminal offense when the alcohol level in exhaled air is higher than 0.60 milligrams per liter or with a blood alcohol level higher than 1.2 grams per liter or if you drive under the influence of the same.

The penalty in this case would be a prison sentence of three to six months or a fine of six to twelve months or work for the benefit of the community from 31 to 90 days, and, in any case, with deprivation of the right to drive motor vehicles and mopeds for a period of more than one and up to four years.