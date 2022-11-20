A good mattress has an average duration of between eight and ten years, however, taking good care of it, and if it is of good quality, it is possible to prolong its life cycle. There is no exact formula to know when is the right time to renew it, but the conditions in which it is in greatly influence its conservation. For example, the climate of the place where you live or the frequency with which you use it.

Even so, it is common that over the years the mattresses deteriorate and it is necessary to change it. In fact, even if it is not uncomfortable, if it is too old it can adapt worse, become deformed or less hygienic. For this, the Organization of Consumers and Users gives some indications that it is the right time to change the mattress:

-It is uncomfortable: Comfort levels drop when the mattress begins to wear out and lose its firmness and shape.

-Smells bad: Even if the sheets and covers are washed frequently, the mattress accumulates sweat and generates an unpleasant odor.

-It sinks: If, despite the fact that you turn the mattress, it continues to sag at the edges and the center, it may be a sign that the springs have given way or that the foam has softened.

-You have more allergies: Over time the mattress can accumulate mites, dust, bacteria and other allergens. If this happens, a good solution is a deep cleaning of the mattress, however, if this does not work, you will most likely need to change it.

-Makes you bounce too much If every time you lie down or move in bed it makes waves or you hear the creak of the springs, it is time to change the mattress.