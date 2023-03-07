Tires are among the most important elements of the car. They are the only link between the vehicle and the road. Therefore, they must be in perfect condition throughout the year but especially in the forecast of adverse weather conditions or long journeys. And knowing when the time has come to change them may not be an easy task. For this reason, Norauto lists six points that must be taken into account to know if the time has come to replace them with new ones.

First of all, if the tire has a tread depth of 1.6 millimeters or less, it means that it is worn and needs to be replaced. In fact, it is advisable to replace them if it is less than 3 millimeters. The user can check it with the wear indicator on the tire. If you have reached the height of the tread pattern, it is time to buy a new one. It can also be checked with a depth gauge or with a 1 euro coin. The golden part of the coin must not be seen.

Irreparable puncture due to its size or being on the lateral flank. In this case, its repair is not recommended. If the puncture is of a considerable size, more than 6 mm in diameter, then most likely it has damaged the structure of the carcass of the tire itself. If this ‘damage’ has occurred on the side flank of the tire, it must be replaced.

It happens the same as with punctures. If they are of considerable size or are on the side flank, they should be changed. If there is a bulge on the side, it may be due to a break in the inner mesh. If they have cracks or cracks, it may be due to tire aging and should therefore be changed for greater safety and grip.

Each manufacturer has specific specifications, although it is advisable to check the tires every 30,000 km. Of course, if we are talking about heavy vehicles or depending on the driving style, the time to change them may come earlier. It is just an orientation. If the tire is of high quality, it can last up to 50,000 km.

Likewise, it is not recommended to wait more than 5 years to carry out an in-depth review of the tire. And it is that with the passage of time they can crystallize. It is advisable to go to a workshop so that professionals can confirm if the tire is in good condition to continue driving. From the age of 10 their replacement is recommended even if they are fine. This recommendation also applies to replacement tires.

Finally, if the time has come to change them, Norauto highlights the importance of changing all four tires simultaneously so that the vehicle is in the same condition and can provide greater peace of mind and security. And it is that if the change is produced by mileage or time, surely all four are affected. However, if there is only one tire affected, they can be changed in pairs.