How to know if you are eating too much sugar: signals the body sends

Nowadays avoiding total sugar consumption is a great challengesince all processed foods contain it and although the sugar It is necessary for the functioning of the body, its excess can be the gateway to serious diseases.

¿But how do we know if we are crossing the line between occasional indulgence and excessive consumption? What could have negative repercussions for our health?

Here we present you five signals your body could be sending when you are consuming too much sugar.

1. Tooth decay and gum problems: Sugar is the favorite fuel of bacteria in our mouth. When we consume too much, these bacteria multiply and form plaque that erodes tooth enamel, causing cavities and increasing the risk of gingivitis.

2. Weight gain and obesity: Excess sugar is converted to glucose in the body, and if it is not burned as energy, it is stored as fat. Studies have shown a connection between regular consumption of added sugars, such as those found in soft drinks, and the growing obesity epidemic.

3. Skin problems: A diet high in sugar can increase sebum production in the skin, which can lead to problems such as acne and eczema. Additionally, excess sugar can interfere with collagen repair, contributing to premature wrinkles and less elastic skin.

4. Cravings and possible addiction: Excessive sugar consumption can trigger a craving response in the brain, similar to addiction. This is because sugar can affect the production of serotonin, the neurotransmitter associated with feelings of well-being. It is common to experience sweet cravings when consuming excess sugar.

5. Fatigue and energy dips: Although foods high in sugar can provide a rapid increase in energy, this effect is temporary and followed by a sharp drop in blood sugar levels, which can lead to fatigue and tiredness.

Fortunately, there are alternatives to refined sugar. Eat naturally sweet foods, such as fruits and some vegetables, can satisfy our sweet cravings while providing fiber, vitamins, minerals and water. Moderation is key to preventing the negative effects of excess sugar on our body and staying healthy in the long term.