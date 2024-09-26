He sugar It’s everywhere. From cakes and soft drinks to bread and pasta sauces, this sweet ingredient has infiltrated our daily diet, often without us even realizing it. ButHow do we know if we are consuming more sugar than we should?

Below we show you five signs clues that could be telling you that your sugar intake is too high.

1. Constant fatigue and lack of energy

While a quick sugar fix can give us a “rush” of energy, this effect is temporary. After the initial spike, blood sugar levels quickly drop, leaving us more tired and with less energy than before.

This cycle of ups and downs can leave you feeling exhausted during the day, even if you’ve gotten enough rest. If you feel like you constantly need a cup of coffee or something sweet to stay awake, it may be a sign that you’re consuming too much sugar.

2. Unexplained weight gain

Excess sugar in your diet is easily converted into body fat, especially if it’s not burned off through physical activity. Plus, sugar stimulates the production of insulin, a hormone that aids in fat storage, which can lead to weight gain. If you’ve noticed that you’ve gained a few pounds without changing your eating or exercise habits, the culprit may be hidden sugar in processed foods. Many seemingly “healthy” products, such as sugary yogurts or granola bars, may contain more sugar than you realize.

3. Constant craving for more sweets

Sugar can be addictive. When you consume it, your brain releases dopamine, a feel-good chemical, which reinforces the desire to continue eating sugary products. This reward cycle can lead to constant cravings for sweet foods, making it difficult to break the habit. If you feel like you always need something sweet after every meal or can’t resist desserts, it’s a clear sign that you’re eating too much sugar.

4. Skin problems

Excessive sugar consumption can trigger a host of skin problems. Studies have shown that high-sugar diets can aggravate acne and other inflammatory skin disorders. Sugar causes an increase in insulin production, which in turn can elevate the activity of the sebaceous glands and the level of inflammation in the body. If you notice sudden acne breakouts or your skin looking dull and lifeless, it’s time to review your sugar intake.

5. Digestive problems and gas

Sugar doesn’t just affect your skin and weight, it also has an impact on your digestive system. Excess sugar, especially in the form of fructose, can be difficult to digest and cause fermentation in the intestines, leading to increased gas production. If you experience bloating or gas after eating, it could be a sign that your body is struggling to process the extra sugar you’re consuming without realizing it.

How much is too much sugar?

The German Nutrition Society (DGE) recommends that no more than 10% of your daily calorie intake comes from sugar. On an average 2,000-calorie diet, this means a maximum of 50 grams of sugar per day. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) suggests limiting the amount of sugar to less than 25 grams for additional health benefits. In countries like Germany, the average consumption is 90 grams per day, but in places like Mexico, this figure can be double or more.

The alarming thing is that sugar is not only present in obvious sweets like soft drinks and candy. It is also found in processed foods like sauces, breads and dressings, often under names that are difficult to identify. Ingredients like dextrose, maltose, fructose or corn syrups may be hiding large amounts of sugar in your daily food.