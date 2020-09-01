Not falling into hysteria is essential to withstand the confinement phase against the Coronavirus, a stage of uncertainty where everything is magnificent. Any headache, any moment of coughing or any slight muscle pain sets off the alarms of oneself and of the family or relatives. But calm down.

Remember that processes like flu or colds, caused by viruses that infect the respiratory tract, they have no cure. Once these diseases are contracted, the virus is fought until it is defeated, but today there is no method to prevent it from accessing human beings. In any case, it should also be remembered that these should never be treated with antibioticsThese only act against bacteria and here we are talking about viruses. These are the symptoms and the differences between Coronavirus, a flu and a cold.

Fever

It is not the only tool to differentiate them, but it is one of the most notable, mainly because it will allow us rule out the cold of the equation. Both the flu and the Coronavirus cause a rise in temperature of the body beyond what is called a low-grade fever, that is, they generate a high fever. It is true that there is a minimal percentage of colds that can cause fever, but it is so minimal that, if we have more than 38 degrees of body temperature, we will put our focus on the flu and COVID-19.

According to a study by New England Journal of Medicine performed on 1,099 patients with Coronavirus in China, 89% of them acknowledged having had a fever during the process. That is, for it to be Coronavirus we must have a fever. There is the possibility of having a fever and that it is not COVID-19, but statistics indicate that if it exceeds 38 degrees, we must act as if we had it, because it is 89% likely that -of also having other symptoms that we will detail next – so be it.

Cough

Once the question of whether we have (or not) a fever, let’s analyze the second key factor: the cough. Both a cold, the flu or the Coronavirus cause coughs, but they are different. A cold can give what is called a productive cough, that is, with phlegm. Cough flu or Coronavirus are dry coughs, without sputum.

Also, if you feel a sore throat, sneezing, itchy nose and, above all, frequent runny nose, an almost unmistakable sign that you have a cold, since the presence of mucus is very rare in flu or Coronavirus.

Muscle pain

The level of muscle discomfort It will also help us to clarify what viruses we have. The discomfort is usually concentrated in the arms, legs, neck and back, being mainly characteristics of flu or COVID-19. The cold can also cause muscle stiffness, but always in a lesser, almost imperceptible range.

Feeling short of breath and fatigue

They are mainly symptoms of Coronavirus. As has been happening throughout the article, we will reiterate the phrase “it may have these symptoms and it may not be”, because each body is a world and a subject can express a disease with more symptoms or less than another, but the studies and science in its general analysis indicate that are frequent symptoms when you have Coronavirus.

The feeling of not being able to breathe well –more like pneumonia than a brat problem– and systematic tiredness, if accompanied by fever, would lead us to the path of COVID-19. Not for this reason it should be serious or alarming, but we would start to treat it.

conclusion

There are two very clear differences between Coronavirus-flu and a cold. The first is that both the Coronavirus and the flu systematically affect, that is, to the whole body, while the cold is concentrated in specific areas and punctual, generally on the nose and, at most, in the mouth. The second is that the cold has a gradual, progressive advance, while both the Coronavirus and the flu can appear spontaneously, without having shown any previous discomfort.

The most complicated will be differentiate flu from COVID-19, since both are respiratory viruses with similar pathologies. But the most effective way to do it is focus on fever, cough, and shortness of breath, since they are the three most common symptoms in Coronavirus patients. If you do, take precautions. The most recommended common drug is paracetamol, follow the instructions and take it with the indicated moderation. In case of not improving, call the medical help service of your Autonomous Community. Only go to the hospital if the discomfort is high or very high, in order not to congest Healthcare with bearable or minor cases.