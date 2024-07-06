With the arrival of the holiday season, many people head to the beaches to enjoy the sun and the sea. However, One of the most common concerns among bathers is the possible presence of sharks. in the waters. Fortunately, a natural ally can help detect these marine predators.

These are dolphins, known for their intelligence and navigation skills, which can be a useful signal to identify the presence of sharks.According to an article on Radio Fórmula, these marine mammals tend to avoid areas where there are sharks, which means that their presence may indicate that the waters are safe for swimming.

If you see dolphins near the shore, there are probably no sharks nearby.This behavior of dolphins, by staying away from sharks, acts as a natural warning system for bathers, providing an additional layer of safety for those enjoying the sea.

But that’s not all, dolphins can even Help humans when a shark attacks them. This is what happened in New Zealand at the end of 2023, when Adam WalkerAn English swimmer was swimming in Cook Strait and was approached by a shark.

As detailed The SpanishWalker spotted the shark a few metres below him and decided not to despair but to keep swimming; but suddenly he realised that a group of dolphins had formed a circle around him. “I’d like to think they were protecting me and guiding me home.”the Englishman said.

“I can’t say if the dolphins came to help me as a group because they can’t talk to me, but I can say that After a few minutes the shark disappeared and the dolphins stayed with me for another 50 minutes, which was an incredible experience,” Walker added in conversation with the Spanish media.

In short, keeping an eye out for the presence of dolphins in the area can offer a simple and effective way to spot sharks and ensure a safer beach experience. It is always advisable to stay informed and follow the safety instructions provided by local authorities and lifeguards on the beaches.

What is the most dangerous shark of all?

The white shark is considered the most dangerous for humans.according to the International Shark Attack File (ISAF). This species has been responsible for 351 attacks worldwideaccording to the Radio Fórmula report.

White sharks are concentrated in northwestern Mexico, especially in the Gulf of California and the waters around the Baja California Peninsula. Adult sharks are distributed mainly in island areas, such as Guadalupe Island in the Pacific Ocean, considered an aggregation zone. Sharks arrive at this island annually, staying from June to December.