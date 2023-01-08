Mexico.- The winter holidays of the Ministry of Public Education have officially ended (SEP), which means that next Monday, January 9, 2023, millions of students return to school, which is why in this note we will tell you How can you know, as a parent, if your children are stressed about going back to school?.

Although it is true that going back to the classroom after vacation is always a reason for martyrdom for students, especially for those who study preschool, primary and secondary school, after the covid-19 pandemicthere have been more cases of stress and anxiety in minors related to returning to school.

Now, instead of having 2 weeks of free days, as in previous editions of the winter holidays, this time the basic level students they had 3 continuous weeks of leisure.

Given this panorama, below we will tell you how you can know if your underage children who are in preschool, primary or secondary school are under stress as a result of returning to school after the winter holidays 2022.

How to know if the SEP return to school stresses my children

Right away we will tell you some symptoms that may indicate that your child is going through stress prior to returning to school from the Ministry of Public Education.

Complains too much about going back to school

A first sign that may indicate that your child is going through stress due to going back to school is that he complains too much about going back to school after the three weeks of winter vacation, that is, he takes a negative attitude towards the subject. .

Irritation over school-related issues

Another clear sign of the stress that your child may be going through when going back to school has to do with how irritable he is and the bad mood he shows when dealing with educational issues, since stress, anxiety and nervousness in minors He usually expresses me through his emotions.

sleeping difficulties

Another sign that may indicate that your child is stressed by the upcoming return to school after the end of the SEP winter holidays is that he is suffering from insomnia at night, hence the child may sleep little, not sleep soundly or that it reveals itself frequently.

Biting your nails or manifesting some self-injurious behaviors

At this point, you will have to be aware of whether your child tends to bite his nails, scratch his head frequently, bite the inside of his mouth, snap his fingers, among other actions that can cause harm, as it can be an indication of stress. What do you experience when you go back to school?

We recommend you read:

somatizations

Finally, another symptom that may indicate that your child is stressed about going back to school after the three-week vacation is that they constantly complain of stomach aches or headaches for no apparent reason, that is, that they begin to somatize the mental and emotional stress that this situation causes you.

VIDEO: Artist makes images with sand for novenas