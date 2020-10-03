Using original product images further complicates the identification of potential fraud JORG GREUEL /

Last week, Europol ad the progress of a European-scale police operation that culminated in the seizure of 27 million masks, among other items. The intervention began on the Internet: security forces from 21 countries tracked online sales of a long list of counterfeit products to warehouses, shops and markets in Belgium, Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Romania and Spain. And from the real world, back to the digital: 123 profiles on social networks and 36 web pages dedicated to the sale of counterfeits were closed.

“Criminal groups abuse digital platforms, such as websites, social networks and apps instant messengers to sell counterfeit products that are often harmful, ”said Europol. Items seized also included clothing, footwear, personal accessories, toys and medical equipment. “There is a vast spectrum of articles and sectors that can be harmed by these illegal practices. The really important thing is to act quickly and diligently to guarantee compliance with the regulations ”, they share from eBay. Meanwhile, buyers can defend themselves too.

Monitor images

The same internet magic making it possible for us to make a purchase without leaving home allows criminals to advertise their fake products more convincingly. They just need to reuse a photo of the originals in their ads and web pages. “As the consumer does not have the opportunity to touch or check anything, it is easier for them to get confused”, explains José Antonio Moreno, general director of the association for the defense of the brand, Andema.

The suspicious buyer has no choice but to analyze the little information available. If your photos appear blurry or resized, or are generic images, it may be a good idea to ask the seller for more images. Additionally, a handful of images from popular payment gateways may be enough to give your site an air of security. In case of suspicion, it is important to ignore these claims and confirm that the website has an SSL certificate that guarantees that the communications made through it are encrypted, that is, that its URL begins with https, instead of http.

Web details

The boost that the pandemic has given to online commerce has also ended up by collaterally increasing the sales of these groups. The CEO of Andema confirms this: “Every time electronic commerce grows, counterfeit electronic commerce grows. And during the pandemic it has been remarkable. Especially in the sale of hydrogels, masks … Digital platforms have been the great channel for the authentic and the counterfeit ”.

For Moreno, the first thing is the domain: “If you are looking for Adidas, it is not worth adidasstore or adidas women. The fact that generics are placed next to the word of the registered trademark is an indication that the website is not the official one ”. In addition, you can give opportunists the date the domain was created. According to Europol, websites that have been active for less than a year can be suspicious. To find out this information, just a search in the database of Whois, which in many cases also shows who is the owner of the website and the country in which it is registered. The latter is also essential: “Many of these web pages are not registered in Spain nor do they have their servers here,” says the expert. This, in addition to being a clue, complicates the task of the authorities responsible for prosecuting these crimes.

Are there spelling mistakes? Does the web have a sloppy air? Bad business. An official website should have a reasonably careful appearance and, above all, include contact details, legal aspects such as address or business name, return policy, terms and conditions of use, and the breakdown of taxes on the value end of the products. “All these elements are required by the Electronic Commerce Law,” says Moreno. In the case of prices, common sense comes into play: if they are too good to be true, they probably are not.

Meet the seller

In many cases, they do not even turn to their own web pages, they can perpetrate their crimes against intellectual property from portals such as Amazon. “At eBay we are very aware of this phenomenon and we invest millions of dollars each year to combat a problem, present both online and offline, with the aim of guaranteeing a safe buying and selling experience for our users”, say sources from The company of ecommerce.

The reviews of other buyers are essential to prevent surprises on these platforms and can also give us clues about the names that those sellers use: if they are simple alphanumeric codes, it is advisable to be extremely careful. “Amazon and Alibaba have a lot of customers who are not asked for any type of data authentication,” adds Moreno.

If the counterfeit item is identified upon receipt, reversing the purchase or taking action against the seller can be more complex. Portals such as Amazon are governed by the principle that they have no obligation to act until it becomes clear that counterfeit products are being sold on their domains. “Then you have to prove it, make a proof of purchase, go to a notary … And communicate that to the platform. Imagine doing that with millions of product units ”, Moreno reasons.

In this sense, Andema calls for the forthcoming and renewed Digital Services Directive to address these shortcomings and require the major players in electronic commerce to play a current role in the fight against the distribution of fake products through their channels. “Every time someone sells a shirt, whatever it is, they have a percentage of the sale. With which, for them it is a business they lose if they have to remove those who sell counterfeits, “says the spokesman.

