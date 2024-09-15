The downward path for rates has already begun, although it does not have to be the same for the stock markets. Central banks have already begun the downward path of the price of money: the ECB this week with its second cut and the Fed next Wednesday with a reduction that is taken for granted, although its amount is still a mystery. In this new scenario, in which low inflation finally allows the price of money to be reduced, the financial markets are also rehearsing their own soft landing. Their adjustment to new valuations with lower interest rates and bond yields that will gradually return to normal, so that more profitability is demanded from long-term than from short-term.

But the process of acclimatisation to lower rates is delicate and the risk of recession looms, the danger that more than two years of heavy-handedness by central banks have ended up irreparably damaging growth. In addition, China – the second largest economy in the world – is continually showing signs of weakness, which has global implications. Not to mention the constant geopolitical tension, capable of twisting the course of the market or considerably shocking it, as could happen depending on the presidential elections in November in the US. Faced with uncertainties, and the certainty that not everything can be under control, analysts and managers refer to a handful of indicators with which they try to scrutinise the direction of the market. A set of signals that have recently launched warnings of alarm, although not of maximum alert.

Unemployment in the USA

It is the most closely watched macroeconomic indicator since the end of July, when the US surprised with an increase in the unemployment rate and lower job creation than expected. The increase of two-tenths of a percentage point, to 4.3%, in the unemployment rate in July It was the trigger for Black Monday on August 5th. A month later, that rate has eased to 4.2% in August and the indices have recovered the lost ground, again touching new highs and even breaking them, as was the case with the German Dax. But the focus of investors has shifted and it is no longer inflation that is worrying, which has finally been reined in, but a possible increase in unemployment that is an unequivocal sign of risk of recession. In the US, Inflation fell to 2.5% in August, its lowest since the beginning of 2021.

For Victor Alvargonzález, strategy director of the advisory firm Nexstep Finance, “US unemployment will have a bearing on everything, and the confirmation of the market’s soft landing scenario depends on it.” The unemployment rate fell by one-tenth in August, but job creation in the month was below expectations, which has not buried the fear of a recession and has encouraged the idea that the Fed could react forcefully with a first rate cut of not 25 basis points but 50.

Ultimately, rate cut cycles are usually motivated by the outbreak of an economic and financial crisis, as happened in 2000 with the dotcom bubble or the outbreak of the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. This time there is no crisis, but rather an accomplished objective of having controlled inflation from which to begin cutting rates. “Since 1984, when rates have been lowered without there being a recession, the stock market has always risen. In the face of this process of rate cuts, you have to be in the market. And in fixed income, of course,” says Alvargonzález.

Rafael Alonso, an analyst at Bankinter, points out that the employment data is a somewhat delayed indicator, even though it is currently attracting all the attention. “The market’s fears are unfounded. It is true that the US labour market data is weaker, but 4.2% unemployment is almost full employment. And GDP growth of 2.5% is expected for the third quarter, all with a still very restrictive monetary policy.”

Volatility

Investors’ nerves have been on edge, albeit occasionally, at least a couple of times in recent weeks. Especially on Monday, August 5, when the Vix index – which measures volatility in the S&P 500 index – reached over 60 points, a level not seen since the pandemic. And on September 3, when Nvidia suffered a historic loss of value on the stock market, it also rebounded above 20 points. Rafael Alonso acknowledges that “there is more volatility,” but adds that “it starts from very low levels, it has been numbed in recent years by the large injections of liquidity from central banks.”

The managers agree that the transition to the expected soft landing, with rates falling not because of a recession, will bring more episodes of volatility. Even more so in a context of geopolitical tension and in the countdown to the presidential elections in November in the US. “A Trump victory would probably be the most disturbing for the markets,” says Vincent Chaigneau, head of analysis at Generali AM, because of his policy of trade protectionism and increase in tariffs.

The debt curve and its correlation with the stock market

The inversion of the yield curve has lasted for the longest period ever seen, almost 700 days for US Treasury rates. During all this time, investors have demanded higher yields from short-dated bonds than from long-dated ones. As Greg Meier, chief economics officer at Allianz Global Investors, points out, “Most US recessions are usually preceded by periods of inverted yield curves. Could this economic thermometer be wrong? We will only know with hindsight. For now, what we can say is that the US is likely to continue growing at a good pace.”

And that yield curve is already showing signs of a return to normality. “The normalisation of the yield curve is very good news. The conditions are now in place for central banks to start a cycle of rate cuts, which is also helped by the drop in oil prices,” adds Alonso. Bond rates are falling sharply in the wake of this expectation of rate cuts, and in parallel leaving significant price increases for fixed income, an asset that is arousing widespread interest from asset managers, whether in sovereign or corporate bonds. In recent weeks, the decorrelation between the performance of the stock market and that of bonds has in fact become more pronounced. Wall Street suffered the biggest weekly falls of the year in its indices in August, while the month ended for US sovereign bonds with the fourth consecutive monthly gain, in its best bullish streak since July 2021.

The environment is definitely changing in the debt market, where there is already visibility on rate cuts. Although perhaps also, as has happened before, the market views it with excessive optimism. “It is being discounted that the Fed will have lowered rates by 225 basis points by the end of 2025 and that may be too much,” says Sébastien Senegas, head of Spain at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management. The Swiss asset manager rules out a recession but has adopted a neutral position in its global asset allocation. Greg Meier explains that the market is pricing in 100 basis points of cuts for the Fed this year and more than 100 basis points next year. “This moderate revaluation may have gone too far, especially for this year,” he adds.

Technology

The technology sector initially felt the effects of rising interest rates on its share prices – valuations had to be adjusted downwards in response to higher money prices – and is now not enjoying the prospect of cuts on the stock market. Fears of a recession focused sales on the stock market precisely in the stocks that had risen the most, the magnificent seven of Wall Street, with Nvidia at the head. And the correction recorded, although contained, has been a warning against excesses. “The market had focused too much on these large stocks and it seems that it has finally realised that it could not continue to ask them for so much,” says Sébastien Senegas.

Nvidia focused on sales after the publication of its results, which were again a record but with signs of a certain moderation in the future. The rise of artificial intelligence has been the driving force behind the technological giants on the stock market and, with it, has taken the Wall Street indices to new highs. Managers do not doubt their potential, the recent correction would not be a warning sign. But there are those who see the time has come to stop and take a breath and those who, on the contrary, take advantage of the recent falls. “US technology will continue to work well, we have taken the opportunity to buy,” they defend at Bankinter.

China

The theory of a soft landing, thanks to the Fed’s rate cuts, is undoubtedly the majority opinion and has prevented the wave of selling on Black Monday in August from going any further. But a source of concern is coming from Asia that is moving at a different pace and that, apart from what is happening in developed economies, is leaving a trail of falls on the stock market in sectors such as luxury and automobiles and raw materials. The slowdown in China is a reality that threatens to lead to a recession due to the serious crisis in its real estate sector and to have a global shock wave. Thus, the activity indicators in China are also a necessary reference for investors. “China is in a spiral from which it is difficult to escape. We prefer to avoid the Chinese stock market and the most exposed sectors, such as luxury and automobiles,” explains Senegas.