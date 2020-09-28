Jorge Coronado founded the computer expertise company Quantika14 in 2013. And since then he has not stopped seeing an increase in cases of gender violence via Internet. “Every year there are more cases,” she says. It receives women who want to authenticate WhatsApp messages, ranging from insults to death threats, to use as evidence in legal proceedings, and it also receives women who have been the victim of intrusions on their mobile devices through a spy application. In the latter case, the attackers are not hackers and do not need particularly advanced technological knowledge. A Google search is enough to find different commercial applications that allow you to snoop on other people’s phones, read whatsapps and emails, access photos and files, install applications, know the location of the device or activate microphones and cameras.

But the app it is not the only way. Coronado has also seen cases in which stalkers give the victim a mobile phone previously configured by them, so they have the opportunity to install the spy application or simply associate the device with their email accounts. “And of course, with this they have total control,” says Coronado. Knowing these tactics is key to be able to detect when there may be a third person accessing our communications.

First symptoms

“What people say that they hear interference or things like that is false,” begins the IT expert. The first signs that we are under surveillance are given by something much simpler: information. Alerts must be activated when it appears that the other person knows details that they could not have had access to in a way that did not imply access to our phone.

Aroused suspicions, it is advisable to study the activity of the device. Does it download fast despite not showing active applications? Are you spending more data than usual? Coronado usually recommends charging the mobile to 100% before going to sleep and deactivating all the applications that are running. If the next morning the battery level has dropped more than usual and there has been significant data consumption, something strange may be happening.

Capture of the WhatsApp Web open session management space Getty Images

Open sessions are another key clue. Services such as WhatsApp Web, Google or iCloud allow you to check the registry of devices that are accessing them at a certain time. It is convenient to review them from time to time to ensure that we recognize all the computers that appear active and close the own sessions that we are not using.

Prevention

Coronado’s main recommendation is to take preventive measures. The first step so that a stalker does not have the ability to access our phone and install applications on it is not to leave the phone unattended. Since this is not always possible, it is convenient to establish different mechanisms to safeguard the mobile phone from unwanted access. A antivirus should be able to detect and block most applications of this type – although there are more sophisticated developments capable of circumventing this software and even supplanting it.

In addition, as in other aspects of digital security, the establishment and good management of passwords is essential. The expert recommends establishing patterns or numerical codes to access the phone and even to authorize the installation of new applications. In addition, in the event that the other person manages to access passwords from other platforms, it advises to enable two-factor authentication. “Another important thing is the entire data protection part that we upload through these applications. People create users and then delete the application and stay so calm. But their accounts are still there, registered in a database forever, “he adds.

Why is spying so easy Since we know the existence of these spy applications and the extent of the damage caused by their use, why is there no greater control over their distribution? According to Jorge Coronado, the key is in the costumes. “If you want to have a company that is dedicated to making spy applications, you are not going to put that in the title of the web. What you put is parental or employee control and thus you end up whitening the final objective completely.”

What to do

If it is certain that the phone is being spied on and the objective is to take legal action, it is best to do nothing and take the phone to a computer expert center where they can confirm what is happening and guarantee that the content of the device can be used as proof during the process. “It is difficult to advise what to do. Throughout the day I see so many cases of so many types that I cannot give you a closed answer. Each person is different and each situation is totally different,” admits Coronado.

In any case, if you choose to get an expert report, it is best not to give the spy clues. “Sometimes we recommend turning off the mobile until delivery. In other cases we tell them to follow a normal life so as not to raise suspicions and that this erase or make it difficult to take the evidence,” explains the expert. Outside the scope of espionage, when the attack occurs, for example, by sending messages, it is also important that the victim does not delete anything. “In many cases, due to the impact and damage that it generates, they eliminate that message and make it very difficult to demonstrate that in a trial.”

