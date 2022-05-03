Hacks to social networks are not something new or from the other world. However, it seems that once again there are many such events on platforms such as Facebook. That is why here we show you how to know if someone entered your account from another device.

It is quite easy to know if someone entered your account Facebook without your authorization. The first thing you should do is log in like you usually do. Later You must go to the configuration and privacy section.

Once here you will find the section called Security and login. From here it is very easy to see if someone entered your Facebook from another device. There is a section that says ‘where did you log in?’ with a breakdown of your activity on the social network. They even come in dates and locations.

Source: Facebook

If any of the devices or logins seem strange to you, you can see a little of what was published that day. You can also log out of a strange device remotely. Of course the recommendation is that you close that session and change your passwords Facebook.

So now you know how to detect if someone else entered your Facebook from a device that is not yours. Now it’s up to you to take care of your privacy and make sure you don’t follow any strange links within this popular social network. Although you should not be so lax with the information you upload on this network.

Income from another device is not the only problem for Facebook

In addition to making sure no one uses another device to break into your Facebook, you should consider being more cautious with your information. A recent leaked document from Goal seems to confirm that they are not prepared to protect all the data of their users.

Source: Panda Security

Once your information enters the social network, it spreads over the internet without control and can reach the wrong hands. So protect very well the data you share with Facebook so that later you do not get to present any problem.

