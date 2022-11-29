The use of mobile devices It is almost an obligation nowadays, since through them we can carry out many of the tasks that in past years had to be carried out in person, such as bank payments, virtual conferences and more.

However, this transfer of operations has also caused cyber thieves to get down to work to devise strategies and methods to steal confidential information from cell phones.

For this reason, on this occasion we will show you some signs that you can identify to know if your mobile phone is being intervened by third parties.

Some indications that you can notice on your device It can be him low performance of your battery either unrecognized charges, Because through spyware they can make your device run functions in the background without you realizing it.

According to informative experts, some of the signs that you may notice in an intervened device are the following.

High data consumption. This happens because hackers steal and send your information through the Internet connection that it has.

Unknown or unofficial apps installed. This can occur because unofficial applications or MODs from others are usually used for the purpose of stealing information.

The battery drains fast; Although this could happen when we have a slightly old device, the fact that our battery runs out quickly could mean that there are applications that are running in the background and some of them may be malicious.

Unknown calls or numbers: This can occur when cybercriminals take full control of your phone number and publish it to be used for various purposes.

Strange codes or notifications on your cell phone

