The municipal and regional elections of May 28 are approaching, but before going to vote, the polling stations must be formed in which to deposit the ballots to elect the mayors of all the Spanish municipalities and the representatives of 12 regional Parliaments and of the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla. Below, we resolve the most frequent doubts if you have been told that you will be part of a polling station, such as what are the justified reasons that allow you not to be part of one of them, such as having to work that day in an essential service such as Civil Protection or as doctor, or having to take care of a family member who cannot help, as well as the deadlines to appeal the designation. Those who attend will have a diet of 70 euros and a reduction of five hours from the working day of the following Monday if they work for someone else or are public employees.

How will I know if I have had a position at a polling station? The Town Halls have to carry out a lottery to elect the members of the polling stations. The five-day period begins on Friday, April 28, and ends on May 2. In the municipality of Madrid, for example, the draw in which the 31,300 people who will act as presidents and members, both holders and alternates, were chosen was held on Friday, April 28. In Santander or Vitoria, members of their tables were elected yesterday, Tuesday, May 2. After the raffle, all those elected, both polling station members and substitutes, receive a personal notification at their home address within three days, along with an instruction manual with the tasks they will have to perform on election day. For each polling station nine members are elected, a president and two members, and two substitutes for each of them. Both the presidents and the members are appointed from among all the people included in the electoral lists of each table.

What do I do if I am unable to fill a seat at a table that day? A letter can be sent to the Zone Electoral Board with the justified and documented reasons that prevent accepting the position and a period of seven days is given to do so, counting from the notification. The electoral board has to resolve in five days.

Do I have to meet any requirements to be a member or president? Yes, the members or presidents must know how to read and write and be under 70 years of age. However, from the age of 65, a resignation can be made within a period of seven days, which allows one to be exempted. The president must, in addition, have the title of Bachelor or Second Degree Vocational Training, or secondarily that of School Graduate. Election candidates may not be elected as members of a polling station

What are the reasons that can be alleged to get rid of being a member or president? Personal, family and professional reasons are accepted, but they must be justified. There are some that offer no doubt by themselves and others that the zone electoral board has to assess.

Among the personal causes that are justified by themselves are, for example, being over 65 years of age and under 70 years of age or a situation of disability. Cases of sick leave, pregnancies after six months or being on maternity leave are also accepted. The list includes internment in prisons or psychiatric hospitals or having previously been part of a polling station, at least three times in the last ten years.

Family causes that are justified by themselves are, among others, having a nine-month-old baby while breastfeeding, direct care of minors for reasons of legal guardianship of children under eight years of age or people with disabilities, or the care of a immediate family member who cannot support himself. Professional reasons can also be used by those who have to serve that day in the Electoral Boards, courts or Public Administrations with electoral functions, who have to work on that day in essential services such as doctors, health, Civil Protection or Firefighters or directors of media outlets. communication and heads of information services that have to cover election day.

More information

The zone electoral board should study the peculiarities of other cases, such as a risk pregnancy during the first six months, those of injuries, illnesses or physical or mental illnesses, or belonging to confessions or religious communities in which their ideology or regime closure are incompatible with the elections. It will also be assessed whether on the day of the voting, the person mentioned has a family event “of special relevance” that cannot be postponed, such as a wedding.

Am I entitled to work leave if I participate in a polling station? Yes, they are entitled to full-time paid leave on voting day if they have to work that day. They also have the right, in any case, to a reduction in their working day of five hours the day after. In addition, they are considered allowances of 70 euros for those who are part of the tables, presidents and members. Substitutes do not charge a diet.

What if I can’t come at the last minute? If any of those appointed cannot attend their polling station, they must notify the area electoral board at least 72 hours before the elections, with the corresponding supporting document. In the event that it is at the last minute, the zone electoral board must be notified immediately, and before the polling station is set up. Then the substitute is notified, if there is time to do so, and another person is appointed.