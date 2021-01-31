The pandemic The coronavirus has completely changed our lives. Among other things, the mask has become a essential element in our day to day. These face shields already They are for sale in many shops, both physical and online, and there are of various materials and manufacturers. Many companies have seen in them a great business opportunity, but you have to be careful, well they are not always approved.

Recently, countries such as Germany, Austria and France have banned their citizens from wearing cloth masks, considering that they do not protect enough. Faced with it, have imposed the use of FFP2 type masks due to its greater filtration and protection against particles that circulate in the environment.

Despite the rejection of cloth protectors by some countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has contradicted this idea, emphasizing: “Cloth masks remain effective, even against new variants of the coronavirus, because the mode of transmission is the same.”

Correct use

FFP2 masks offer great protection against coronavirus, but for your correct operation we must ensure that we carry them properly. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor and program director ‘Healthy Buildings’ of the Harvard University TH Chan School of Public Health, gave the trick for The Washington Post:

“Must place your hands on the mask and breathe out gently. If you do that, you shouldn’t feel the air coming out of the sides or up into your eyes. Then you must move your head to both sides and check that the mask has not moved “explained the expert.

95% filtration capacity

At the beginning of the pandemic, masks of the FFP2 They were indicated exclusively for healthcare personnel. Nevertheless, its use was extended to the rest of the population after experts recommended them indoors due to their high filtration capacity, 95%, and its high efficacy against aerosols, very dangerous elements in the spread of COVID-19.

How to know if they are safe

The main problem with this product is its high cost, since its individual price can be around 2 or 3 euros. Therefore, there are those who have taken advantage of their success to fake them and sell them cheaper, but with less protection. Therefore, When buying an FFP2 mask it is necessary to pay attention to certain aspects.

A face mask you can only guarantee its authenticity by approved. To know if it is, we must check that it is approved by the Regulations of the EU 2016/425 and for the standard EN149: 2001 + A1: 2009. Therefore, you will need to have this nomenclature on your packaging.

The four digits of the notified body

Likewise, on its labeling it must reflect whether it is reusable or single use with the letters R or NR, respectively, and specify the name of the producing company. Finally, the product must also have the four numbers of the notified body together with the initials of the European Commission (EC). In this case, it will depend on each country. For example, in Spain the four numbers are 0099.

Within the type of FFP2 masks, KN95 type are the most common in our country. Nevertheless, As it comes from China, its commercialization does not have a CE mark, thus As of January 30, they will no longer be available for sale in Spain. as they are considered not approved. He September 30th New products of this type could no longer be purchased, but the remaining stock was allowed to be sold.

However, as the pharmacist explains Gemma del Caño in your official account Twitter, from China Yes, they can send their masks to valid Notified Bodies to verify that their products comply with the UNE149.