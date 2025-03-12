How to know if an avocado is mature

Avocado is a delicious fruit that stands out for its flavor and versatility, but knowing how to detect its exact maturation point can be a challenge. An avocado too green means having to wait several days until you can enjoy it for being too hard, while last one can ruin any of your recipes. In order not to fail in the choice of the best avocados, here we tell you some infallible tricks to know how to identify the best in the market.

Avocado oil, is it as beneficial as olive?

Originally from Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela, avocado is a fruit of the Lauraceas family, characterized by its pear shape and its only rounded seed. His name comes from the Aztec term Ahuacatland the first Spaniards who arrived in the American continent called it ‘pear of the Indies’.

In Spain, avocado has become an essential ingredient in gastronomy, both in traditional dishes and in new culinary tendencies. Its versatility allows it to be incorporated into salads, roasted, sauces and even in desserts, while Your nutritional profilerich in healthy fats and vitamins, has positioned it as a star food in balanced diets. Andalusia is the main avocado producing area in Spain, with crops concentrated on the coast of Malaga and Granada that supplies both the national and the international market.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (Fen), Among its most marketed varieties are Hass, the best known of rough and dark skin, and the Bacon, bright green. Precisely, both varieties are the ones that are most cultivated in Spain: Hass, specifically in Andalusia. Unlike other fruits, mature avocado after being collected, which influences its commercialization and consumption.

As for its season, the Fen points out that depending on the type of avocado it can be consumed at certain times of the year. Its availability varies according to the variety: Pinkerton is only in February and March, the Bacon is available from October and the fort can be purchased throughout the year.

Four tricks to choose the best avocado





If you have ever tried to eat an avocado that is not yet mature, you have surely noticed a texture too hard or a lack of flavor. Luckily, there are some tricks that can indicate when avocados are at their ideal point, either in any trade or even at home. In this way, you can enjoy them at any meal, prepare a good guacamole or add it to your dishes without ruining them.

Neither film nor lemon juice: the trick to save the avocados and do not get black fast



Check the hardness of avocados: The ideal would be to be able to verify the hardness of each of the avocados that we are going to buy as long as the establishment allows it. It is important to take into account, in the event that it is allowed, the use of plastic gloves. Sometimes, depending on trade, avocados can be sold in meshes with several of these fruits. Within these meshes, it can be difficult to check the status of maturation of each one. If possible, squeeze the avocados individually. With slight pressure in the peduncle zone, it will be enough to know if the avocado is ready to consume. If before the contact, this part of the fruit yields, it will mean that it is at its point. Try not to tighten too strongly so as not to harm the genre in the event that you decide not to put it in the shopping cart.

The ideal would be to be able to verify the hardness of each of the avocados that we are going to buy as long as the establishment allows it. It is important to take into account, in the event that it is allowed, the use of plastic gloves. Sometimes, depending on trade, avocados can be sold in meshes with several of these fruits. Within these meshes, it can be difficult to check the status of maturation of each one. If possible, squeeze the avocados individually. With slight pressure in the peduncle zone, it will be enough to know if the avocado is ready to consume. If before the contact, this part of the fruit yields, it will mean that it is at its point. Try not to tighten too strongly so as not to harm the genre in the event that you decide not to put it in the shopping cart. Avocado color can be decisive : It is important to take into account the avocado variety, since depending on the type, the color can be different. The avocades of the Hass variety, one of the most cultivated and marketed in Spain, have a green color when they are still hard, according to the World Avocado Organization (WOA, acronym in English). We will know that this can be eaten if it begins to have an almost black color, but others can take a brown hue.

: It is important to take into account the avocado variety, since depending on the type, the color can be different. The avocades of the Hass variety, one of the most cultivated and marketed in Spain, have a green color when they are still hard, according to the World Avocado Organization (WOA, acronym in English). We will know that this can be eaten if it begins to have an almost black color, but others can take a brown hue. Look at the imperfections of the peel : Dark spots on the skin of avocados can be synonymous that the fruit can be excessively mature. In addition to color, try to review whether the texture is uniform and does not present imperfections or bruises. In general, this tropical fruit will have spoiled if the color or texture has an unequal appearance.

: Dark spots on the skin of avocados can be synonymous that the fruit can be excessively mature. In addition to color, try to review whether the texture is uniform and does not present imperfections or bruises. In general, this tropical fruit will have spoiled if the color or texture has an unequal appearance. Do not withdraw the peduncle: Even if it is a common practice to remove this small part of the stem to check the color of the pulp and know if the avocado is mature, some experts recommend not. According to the organization Hass Avocado Board (Is)withdrawing this stem is to leave an open door to oxygen, light and microorganisms inside the avocado. In addition, this small access can also harm the natural maturation of the fruit causing changes in texture, color and flavor.

What to do if you have opened an avocado that is not mature

If you have ended up cutting an avocado and is not ready to consume, with these simple tricks we explain how you can keep them without losing themselves until they mature: